Trump Faces MAGA Anger Over His Claim That America Lacks ‘Talented’ Workers and His Betrayal of ‘America First’

Donald Trump is facing backlash from his own supporters after suggesting that immigrant workers are essential to fill specialized roles in the U.S. economy—comments many see as a betrayal of his “America First” message.

During an interview Monday night with Fox News host Laura Ingraham, the president argued that the country needs to “bring in talent” through programs such as the H-1B visa, which allows companies to hire highly skilled foreign workers, particularly in technology.

When Ingraham pushed back, saying there were “talented people” in America who could fill those jobs, Trump disagreed sharply. “No, you don’t,” he said. “You don’t have certain talents, and people have to learn. You can’t take people off an unemployment line and say, ‘I’m going to put you into a factory and we’re going to make missiles.’”

— Anthony Sabatini (@AnthonySabatini) November 12, 2025

The remarks quickly spread online, sparking anger among Trump loyalists who viewed the statement as undermining American workers. Anthony Sabatini, a Republican county commissioner and prominent pro-Trump figure in Florida, blasted the comments on X. “This is insane—we are going to lose the mid-terms so badly,” he wrote.

“We’ve never seen an administration crash and burn in its first year so badly—for no reason other than to appease donors and special interests.” Conservative commentator Mike Cernovich added, “Trump broke everyone’s heart with this line about the American workforce and H-1B’s.”

Grassroots supporters of the Make America Great Again movement echoed that sentiment, accusing the president of turning his back on his base. One user posted, “Americans train their H1B replacements every day. Tell @realDonaldTrump America First means #AMERICANSFIRST.”

Others defended Trump’s comments, arguing that attracting global talent can still align with national interests. “You can be America First and also recognize there may be times that you can import talent from other countries that makes America stronger,” conservative analyst Scott Jennings said on CNN.

The controversy reignited debate over the H-1B visa system, which has long divided both political parties. Supporters of the program see it as a way to attract highly skilled workers who drive innovation, while critics argue that companies use it to cut labor costs and limit opportunities for Americans.

Trump’s position on the issue has shifted several times. Early in his political career, he vowed to end the program but later reversed course, pledging to expand it in 2024 as part of his outreach to the tech industry.

While in office, he tightened some regulations, raising application fees and limiting outsourcing, prompting backlash from corporations. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has since sued to block parts of the policy, while some firms have shifted hiring abroad, particularly to India and China.

Trump’s latest remarks have reignited tensions within his base, revealing deep divides over whether protecting American jobs can coexist with welcoming global talent.