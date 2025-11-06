Downingtown Elects Pennsylvania’s First Openly Transgender Mayor in Historic Win

A small town in Pennsylvania has made history by electing the state’s first openly transgender mayor. Erica Deuso, a Democrat, won the Downingtown mayoral race with a decisive 64 percent of the vote, defeating Republican candidate Rich Bryant, who received 35 percent.

Located about 30 miles west of Philadelphia in Chester County, Downingtown has a population of just over 8,000. Deuso’s victory marks a groundbreaking moment not only for the community but also for LGBTQ+ representation in Pennsylvania politics.

“Downingtown, thank you. Yesterday’s victory shows what we can accomplish when we come together with respect, hope, and purpose. I’m honored by your trust and ready to get to work,” Deuso said in a statement following her win. “Being elected as Pennsylvania’s first openly transgender mayor is deeply meaningful, and I carry that responsibility with pride and humility.

I hope it reminds anyone who has ever felt unseen, unheard, or underestimated that your voice matters, and that you belong in the room where decisions are made.” Deuso, who has lived in Downingtown since 2007, currently serves as a committeeperson with the Chester County Democratic Committee. She has also been active on several advocacy boards, including the Pennsylvania Equality Project, PFLAG West Chester, and Emerge Pennsylvania.

She previously ran for state legislator before turning her focus to local leadership. Deuso lives with her husband, Michael, along with their dog and three cats. In interviews before the election, she emphasized her commitment to inclusive governance, small-town development, and supporting working families, according to WHYY.

Her campaign gained national attention as part of a record number of LGBTQ+ candidates running in the 2025 general election. Deuso was among more than 170 candidates endorsed by the LGBTQ+ Victory Fund, which supports openly LGBTQ+ individuals seeking public office across the United States.

Evan Low, President and CEO of the Victory Fund, praised Deuso’s achievement, calling it a significant step for transgender representation in government. “With Erica Deuso’s election, Downingtown has made history — and sent a message far beyond Pennsylvania,” Low said.

“As one of the few out transgender mayors elected in America, Erica’s leadership will inspire trans youth across the country who are looking for hope in a time of relentless attacks,” he continued. “Her victory proves that when we lead with authenticity, empathy, and vision, communities respond with trust and support.”

Deuso is expected to take office early next year, ushering in what many see as a new chapter for Downingtown and a powerful symbol of progress for Pennsylvania politics.