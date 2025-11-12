Minnesota Man Breaks World Ice Cream Eating Record During Ireland Visit

A Minnesota man visiting Ireland may have just earned his 35th Guinness World Record after devouring an ice cream cone faster than anyone before him.

James Clark, a resident of Spring Lake Park, stopped by the famous Teddy’s Ice Cream shop in Dun Laoghaire to attempt the world record for the fastest time to eat a 130-gram ice cream cone. The current record stood at 24.97 seconds, but Clark was determined to beat it.

Teddy’s staff prepared the challenge carefully, weighing the cone on camera to confirm it met the 130-gram requirement. The shop later posted a video of the attempt on Facebook, showing Clark taking on the chilly challenge with impressive determination.

In the footage, Clark can be seen powering through the ice cream as onlookers cheer him on. Despite the cold shock, he manages to finish the cone in 24.72 seconds—just enough to beat the previous record by a fraction of a second. The official verification from Guinness World Records is still pending, but if confirmed, Clark will officially become the fastest ice cream eater in the world.

Speaking after the attempt, Clark said the accomplishment would mark his 35th Guinness World Records title. The Minnesota native is no stranger to unusual and competitive challenges, having previously set records in various endurance and speed-based feats.

Local customers at Teddy’s were both amused and impressed by the sight. “It was freezing just watching him,” one spectator commented on social media. “I can’t imagine doing that without getting the worst brain freeze ever.”

Teddy’s, one of Ireland’s most iconic ice cream shops, has been serving customers in Dun Laoghaire since 1950 and is known for its creamy cones and seaside atmosphere. The owners said they were thrilled to host Clark’s record attempt, which drew extra attention to the beloved establishment.

“We’ve seen people eat ice cream fast before, but never like this,” a staff member said in a post accompanying the video. “It was over in seconds—it was incredible.”

Clark’s dedication to record-breaking continues to attract attention from fans around the world. From speed challenges to endurance feats, he has built a reputation for pushing limits in creative and unconventional ways.

As he waits for Guinness World Records to officially certify his latest achievement, Clark says he’s already planning his next challenge. For now, though, he can proudly claim the fastest brain freeze in the world.