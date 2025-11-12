Teen Honored with Cash and Job Offer After Returning $3,500 He Found without Hesitation

A 17-year-old boy from Australia’s Gold Coast has become a symbol of honesty after returning $3,500 he found outside a local gas station—an act that inspired extraordinary generosity from the man who lost it.

Josh Pache was cycling past Fox’s Pantry in Tugun when he spotted a thick bundle of cash lying on the pavement. Without hesitation, the teenager walked into the store and handed the money to the cashier, unaware that his simple act of integrity would soon change his life.

The money had fallen from the pocket of Daniel McKellar, a tradesman who runs a demolition company. McKellar had stopped at the gas station with his wife to buy a coffee after dropping off scrap metal for recycling. Unaware of the loss, he drove home—only realizing the cash was missing later.

“I thought once I lost it, that was it,” McKellar told news.com.au. “I definitely had no expectation to get it back.” Desperate, he called the store on the off chance someone had turned in the money. To his astonishment, the staff told him a young man had indeed handed it over moments after he left.

With only CCTV footage to identify his Good Samaritan, McKellar shared the story on Instagram, asking for help to find the teen. The post quickly went viral, and within days, social media’s reach worked its magic. Josh’s mother saw the post and contacted McKellar directly.

(Credit, Coastal Demolitions via Instagram)

When the two finally met, McKellar rewarded Josh with $1,000 for his honesty. During their conversation, Josh mentioned his dream of saving up for a pickup truck. Moved by the teen’s story, McKellar offered him a part-time job at his demolition firm and even launched a GoFundMe campaign to help him buy the truck.

The fundraiser quickly gained momentum, raising over $10,000—just shy of its $11,100 goal. McKellar later donated $2,500 of the recovered money to another GoFundMe supporting a cancer patient in need of brain surgery, saying he wanted to “pay the kindness forward.”

“It’s pretty rare to find the younger generation having such a good moral compass,” McKellar said. “He obviously knew what the right thing to do was.”

Josh’s act of integrity has inspired thousands online, with commenters praising his honesty and calling him “a role model for all young Australians.” What began as a small act of doing the right thing has now turned into a story of generosity, gratitude, and the ripple effect of good deeds.