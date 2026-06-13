Jennifer Lopez reveals acclaimed movie that left her unimpressed

Jennifer Lopez just delivered a movie opinion that might have film buffs clutching their popcorn.

During an appearance on Brett Goldstein’s Films to be Buried With podcast, the actress and singer was asked a deceptively simple question: What’s the worst movie you have ever seen?

After a brief pause, Lopez went with a choice few expected.

“You can tell from my taste in movies, I think, about this, but Nomadland,” she said. “I know that’s unpopular. I know… But it’s not why I go to the movies.”

That answer is bound to raise eyebrows, considering Nomadland dominated the Oscars, winning Best Picture while earning Chloe Zhao Best Director and Frances McDormand Best Actress.

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But Lopez made it clear this wasn’t about quality—it was about taste.

“It’s a slow-moving thing about grief, and there’s no escapism to it,” she confessed. “And I do like some movies like that. Some movies like that would be a bit… But that one, I just didn’t.”

Jennifer Lopez appears on the Films To Be Buried With podcast

The star was quick to praise McDormand’s performance.

“She’s amazing. We all know this. There’s no surprise there. She deserves all the Oscars,” she said. “But I just, I didn’t enjoy it in that sense.”

Lopez admitted she gravitates toward films that offer an escape from reality, whether that’s romance, action or a feel-good musical.

“It’s just not for me. It’s just a taste thing. And I know we need movies about grief! I understand! I just don’t want to watch ‘em! The same way I don’t want to watch horror films!”

In the end, even Lopez softened her verdict, agreeing that Nomadland is not necessarily the worst movie ever made – just her personal “worst typo of film.”

And honestly? That’s some debate movie lovers will be having for a while.