Greene denies Trump’s claim she drifted, says ‘I’m 100% America First’ and blasts GOP weakness

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) fired back at President Donald Trump on Monday, rejecting his claim that she has “lost her way” and insisting she remains firmly loyal to his America First movement.

Her response came less than an hour after Trump told reporters at the White House that Greene was “catering” to Democrats and no longer aligned with his agenda. In an interview with CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, Greene pushed back strongly. “I haven’t lost my way. I’m 100% America First and only!” she told Collins, according to a post the anchor shared on X.

The dispute began after Trump was asked about Greene’s recent criticism of his administration’s focus and priorities. “I don’t know what happened to Marjorie,” Trump said. “She’s a nice woman, but I don’t know what happened. She’s lost her way, I think.”

After President Trump told me in the Oval that she had "lost her way," Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene responds, telling us in a statement provided by her team: "I haven't lost my way. I'm 100% America first and only!" pic.twitter.com/FHERLLzpyQ — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) November 10, 2025

He went on to accuse the congresswoman of pandering to the other side. “So when somebody like Marjorie Taylor Greene, who’s now catering to the other side—I don’t know what, you know, I guess she’s got some kind of an act going—but I’m surprised at her,” he said. “When somebody like Marjorie goes over and starts making statements like that, it shows she doesn’t know.”

Greene’s recent remarks have drawn attention for breaking with her party on several issues. During an appearance on Real Time with Bill Maher on November 1, she criticized Republicans for failing to present a clear replacement plan for Obamacare, saying the lack of strategy “made her angry.”

She has also taken aim at her male Republican colleagues, calling them “weak” and faulting party leadership for having “no plan” to end the government shutdown. In addition, she has publicly complained about what she describes as the GOP’s slow handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files.

The new leader of Syria is a former Al Qaeda terrorist wanted by our government who is meeting with President Trump today at the White House on the U.S. Marine’s 250th anniversary.



He rose to power in Dec 2024, sanctions were lifted off Syria in June, and many Christians and… pic.twitter.com/El20YKN9VZ — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) November 10, 2025

Her criticism hasn’t been limited to Congress. Last week on CNN, Greene suggested Trump’s advisers were steering him away from his America First platform. “I also blame those who are advising him in the White House,” she said. “Keeping him on nonstop tours around the world and nonstop meetings with foreign countries’ leaders is not America First. It’s just not.”

The public spat between Trump and Greene comes amid growing speculation that the Georgia congresswoman may be positioning herself for a 2028 presidential run.

For now, Greene maintains that her criticisms come from loyalty, not rebellion. “I’m standing for the America First movement,” she said, “the same one I’ve always supported.”