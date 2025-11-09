Ex-Trump Aide Claims a “Hidden Epstein Connection” Behind Trump’s $130 Million Shutdown Donation

Anthony Scaramucci, the former White House communications chief who once called Donald Trump a “grifter who really wants to hurt people,” is back with a new claim that’s stirring up plenty of attention. In a new video shared on social media, Scaramucci suggested there’s a “hidden Epstein connection you don’t know about” that could tie into the recent controversy over who bankrolled troop pay during a government shutdown.

Scaramucci pointed to a report from The New York Times that revealed the identity of the mystery donor who handed over $130 million to the Trump administration to cover military pay. The donor, according to the report, was reclusive billionaire Timothy Mellon — and Scaramucci says that’s where things get interesting.

Also Read: Giuffre’s Brother Says Trump Should Release the Epstein Files After Prince Andrew Lost His Titles

“Timothy Mellon gave $130 million to pay for the troops. Number one, is that even something we should be accepting or doing?” Scaramucci asked in the clip. Then he dropped the part that’s driving conversation online: “It turns out that his dad, Paul Mellon, is all over the Epstein flight logs, back and forth to Epstein island.”

Former Trump communications chief Anthony Scaramucci reignites controversy with claims about Epstein ties and political donations. (Photo by Getty Images)

“So go ahead, square the circle for me,” he added.

Get our daily round-up direct to your inbox Leave this field empty if you're human:

During the podcast discussion, co-host Katty Kay said Scaramucci’s claim “opens a whole can of worms,” raising new questions about ethics, influence, and accountability. “First of all, whether it’s ok to take Tim Mellon’s personal money to pay the troops,” Kay said. “This $130 million, my understanding is it doesn’t go terribly far to pay the troops, but it’s clearly a huge, big donation. He’s done it to make Donald Trump happy.”

Read More: Virginia Giuffre’s Memoir Alleges Early Encounters With Epstein While Working at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago

Kay also addressed Scaramucci’s mention of Paul Mellon’s alleged connection to Jeffrey Epstein’s “Lolita Express” flight logs. “That has to be looked into,” she said. “First of all, you have to verify that flight log,” she continued, before asking, “Is Tim Mellon in a position where he doesn’t also want the Epstein files released because of something around his father?”

Former Trump aide Anthony Scaramucci says a billionaire’s donation during the shutdown may tie to an unexpected Epstein link. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

The video, shared by The Rest Is Politics US, came with the caption, “The HIDDEN EPSTEIN CONNECTION You Don’t Know About…” — a line that quickly caught fire among viewers online.

Whether Scaramucci’s suggestion turns into something bigger remains to be seen. But his comments are already fueling speculation about the relationship between politics, private money, and one of the most infamous names in modern scandals. For now, the “hidden connection” remains just that — a new can of worms that plenty of people seem eager to pry open.