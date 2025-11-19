Trump’s Economic Team Blames ‘Sick Cows’ and Immigration for Beef Price Increases

President Donald Trump has struggled to explain away rising consumer prices during his second term, but one area he has been forced to acknowledge is the surge in beef costs. Speaking on Fox News last week, he admitted the price of beef is “a little high,” though he has been quick to point the finger elsewhere.
Earlier this month, Trump announced on his social media platform that he had directed the Department of Justice to investigate major meatpacking companies. He accused them of “Illicit Collusion, Price Fixing, and Price Manipulation,” arguing they were responsible for driving up beef prices. Because the White House now exerts full control over the department, Attorney General Pam Bondi quickly echoed the message online, saying, “Our investigation is underway!”
But the administration is not stopping at the meat industry. According to a report in The New York Times, Trump’s advisers have been searching for ways to deflect blame for rising food costs, particularly given the widespread frustration with the president’s tariffs. In an appearance on Fox News, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent offered a new explanation that stunned many viewers.
With many Americans frustrated by Mr. Trump’s tariffs, his advisers have been straining to blame the high cost of hamburgers — and anything else — on anyone other than the president. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent tried to explain high beef prices over the weekend by blaming undocumented immigrants, saying they were bringing sick cows into the United States.
Bessent claimed undocumented immigrants were contributing to higher beef prices, saying they were bringing sick cattle into the United States. He described the issue as partly the result of “mass immigration” and even suggested some migrants “have brought some of their cattle with them” when crossing the border.
In reality, migrants typically arrive with personal belongings and family members, not livestock. The Times reported that the Treasury Department did not respond to requests for clarification about Bessent’s comments, which have no documented basis.
The statements fit a pattern. When Americans voice concerns about health care, housing, or crime, members of the Trump administration repeatedly point to immigrants as the cause. Now, beef prices have been added to that list, even though the explanation strains credibility.
Economists note that beef costs have climbed due to drought-related herd reductions, higher feed prices, and supply chain constraints — factors unrelated to immigration. Meanwhile, Trump’s own tariffs have contributed to higher prices for agricultural inputs, including feed and machinery, further complicating production.
Instead of addressing these underlying issues, the administration has leaned heavily on political messaging that shifts responsibility away from the White House. The result is a wave of explanations that rely more on rhetoric than evidence.
As Americans continue to face rising grocery bills, the administration’s attempts to redirect blame highlight a broader struggle to manage economic pressures while controlling the public narrative.
