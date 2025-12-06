“He Was Extremely Angry” Greene claims Trump warned her about releasing the Epstein Files

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is sharing new details about private conversations she says she had with President Donald Trump about Jeffrey Epstein. CBS’ 60 Minutes posted a preview of its upcoming interview with Greene, showing reporter Lesley Stahl asking her directly about what Trump told her during her push to force the Department of Justice to release all remaining evidence tied to Epstein’s two federal investigations.

Greene said she confronted Trump repeatedly about the documents and that their exchanges got heated. “We did talk about the Epstein files, and he was extremely angry at me that I had signed the discharge petition to release the files,” she said. She added that she supported the women seeking full disclosure, saying, “I fully believe that those women deserve everything they’re asking, they’re asking for all of it to come out. And they deserve it. And he was furious with me.”

Stahl pressed her on what Trump actually said. According to Greene, “He said that it was going to hurt people.”

Greene has spent months pushing Trump on the issue, even during his attempt to block the bipartisan discharge petition aimed at releasing the files. The tactic eventually succeeded, gathering so much support that Trump shifted course and indicated he would sign the legislation if it reached his desk. Both chambers of Congress ended up passing it with overwhelming bipartisan backing.

Last month, Greene announced she would not seek another term in Congress. The timing followed a blistering post from Trump on his Truth Social platform calling her a “ranting lunatic.” Fox News reported that Greene may be holding on to resentment over Trump declining to support a possible Senate run she had been considering for next year.

Her upcoming 60 Minutes appearance marks her first formal sit-down interview since announcing her plan to leave the House. The full conversation will air Sunday on CBS.