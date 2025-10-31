“Sorry I’m Not Sorry” Marjorie Taylor Greene Fires Back After Backlash Over Her TV Appearances

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is no stranger to controversy, but this week, it wasn’t her politics that set off a firestorm—it was her upcoming appearances on two major talk shows.

On Thursday, The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg surprised viewers when she announced that Greene would be joining the show on Tuesday. “I don’t know how many things we agree on,” Goldberg said, referring to the ongoing government shutdown. “But I know the one thing that she and I and all of us at this table agree on is this should not be affecting the American people.”

Greene seemed unfazed by the surprise. “I look forward to joining the ladies on The View on Tuesday!” she tweeted soon after.

“Pathetic Republican Men” Marjorie Taylor Greene Goes Off on Critics Ahead of The View Interview (Getty Images)

That wasn’t her only booking. Greene is also slated to appear on Real Time with Bill Maher on Friday, setting the stage for a week of high-profile—and likely tense—TV moments.

Not everyone in her own party is happy about it. By Thursday evening, Greene had taken to X, formerly Twitter, to respond to conservative critics who accused her of giving airtime to liberal hosts.

“There are pathetic Republican men (mostly paid social media influencers) attacking me for going on Bill Maher’s show and The View,” Greene wrote. “Here is my voting card and nothing has changed about me, I’m 1,000,000% America ONLY. Sorry I’m not sorry I don’t obey Republican men’s demands that I, as a woman, don’t remain seen but not heard.”

She paired the post with a screenshot showing her “A” voting grade from the Conservative Review, seemingly to prove her loyalty to conservative values despite her willingness to appear on left-leaning programs.

Greene’s decision to go on The View comes as the federal government remains shut down, with no agreement in sight. The shutdown began on Oct. 1, when the Senate failed to gather the 60 votes needed to move forward with a funding bill. Democrats, holding 47 seats, have refused to provide the seven extra votes needed to reopen the government unless Republicans agree to extend healthcare premium subsidies under the Affordable Care Act.

The GOP, however, has yet to move. And while Greene has been one of the most outspoken critics of Obamacare over the years, she’s also called out her own party for not having a clear alternative plan.

“Democrats did this with Obamacare 15 yrs ago and Johnson says Republicans have a mystery plan that is yet to be revealed to fix it,” she posted Wednesday. “But no one knows what it is and we’re told to stay home in our districts.”

Greene has also voiced concern about the rising healthcare costs that millions of Americans could face if Congress doesn’t act soon. Her frustration appears to be growing—not just with Democrats but with Republican leadership as well.

As for her talk show appearances, Greene seems eager to prove she can hold her own in any room, no matter how hostile the audience might be. Whether she’ll find common ground or just spark more viral moments remains to be seen, but one thing’s certain—Marjorie Taylor Greene isn’t staying quiet.