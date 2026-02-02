Marjorie Taylor Greene unloads on Trump, says MAGA is a “Big Lie” and he’s ignoring Americans

Former Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene delivered a blistering attack on Donald Trump in a new interview, accusing the president of betraying his base and calling the Make America Great Again movement a “big lie.” Greene also claimed Trump has abandoned U.S. citizens in favor of what she described as a political and financial agenda tied to foreign interests, particularly Israel.

Greene shared her remarks during a lengthy YouTube conversation with political commentator Kim Iversen on Thursday. Throughout the interview, she painted a picture of a movement she once supported but now says no longer represents everyday Americans.

“MAGA is, I think, people are realizing it was all a lie. It was a big lie for the people,” Greene said, arguing that Trump has completely turned away from the voters who helped elevate him to power.

According to Greene, the president is now far more focused on wealthy backers than on his core supporters. She accused Trump of prioritizing what she described as “big big donors” who contribute to his political action committees and help finance personal projects, including a new ballroom. In her view, those donors are the ones who benefit most from Trump’s influence.

(Photo by Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images)

“Those are the people that get the special favors, the government contracts, they get the pardons,” Greene said. “And it’s the foreign countries that are running the show here. It’s the major big corporations and what is best for the world. That’s really what MAGA is.”

Greene also criticized Trump’s foreign policy focus, claiming he is paying more attention to Iran and overseas conflicts than to unrest within the United States. She pointed specifically to tensions in Minnesota, suggesting domestic issues are being ignored. “I’m sorry, we’ve got civil war practically breaking out in Minnesota, can we not care about that?” she said.

Her criticism escalated further when she turned her attention to Israel. Greene accused Trump of being fixated on the country while overlooking the humanitarian toll of the war in Gaza. She alleged that innocent civilians have been sacrificed for future economic gain.

“We’re seeing war on behalf of Israel,” Greene fumed. “We’re seeing the people in Gaza, innocent people in Gaza, hundreds of thousands of them completely murdered, so that they can build some new real estate development and money can pour in and everyone can get rich there in New Gaza.”

The interview comes just weeks after Greene resigned from Congress, formally ending her time in public office. She announced her departure last fall following an increasingly bitter feud with Trump. That conflict reportedly stemmed from Greene’s frustration with what she said was Trump’s failure to quickly release files related to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Trump responded at the time by publicly distancing himself from Greene, dubbing her “Traitor Greene and claiming his former ally had “some sort of act going on.” The latest interview suggests that any hope of reconciliation between the two has now completely vanished.

