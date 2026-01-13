Legal Experts question Kristi Noem’s language following fatal ICE shooting in South Minneapolis

After the shooting death of a Minnesota woman, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem provided new information that has led to more scrutiny. A legal expert said that the comments were carefully chosen to define the behavior of the officer involved.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials shot and killed 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good in South Minneapolis. Noem went to the city to hold a press conference about the shooting. She said that Good had tried to provoke the officers and had “weaponized” her car throughout the incident.

Witnesses at the site reported that things became heated afterward. Those who saw it said that the agent who shot the victim looked quite frightened and was promptly put in a car and taken away from the scene. The shooting is still being looked into, but analysts who are following the case were especially interested in what Noem said in public.

Noem gave background information about the officer involved during the news conference that caught the attention of others watching, including CNN’s chief law enforcement expert John Miller. Miller talked about what he called a significant revelation on the air.

“One of the fascinating things we learned from the Secretary of Homeland Security today was that the agent who fired the shots in June had been rammed by another vehicle, [she] claims, and dragged for 50 yards,” Miller said.

Miller said that the information might have been used to back up the claim that the agent operated under the effect of past trauma, which could have changed how he reacted during the deadly encounter with Good. But he warned against making decisions based only on that claim.

“We haven’t isolated what incident that was or where it was, and we are aware from past descriptions of encounters with people in vehicles and ICE that they tend DHS, at least on the headquarters level, to exaggerate the occurrence,” he said.

The incident has made the debate over how federal immigration officials act and when they can use deadly force during enforcement efforts even more heated. Noem says that Good used her automobile as a weapon, but witnesses have said that they weren’t sure if the circumstances called for deadly action.

People are calling for more openness about the officer’s past and the events that led up to the shooting while the spotlight stays on the roles of the Department of Homeland Security and Immigration and Customs Enforcement. For now, the case shows how tense things are about immigration enforcement and accountability. Officials, professionals, and the public are all anxiously monitoring how the inquiry goes.

🚨HOLY SHIT: Kristi Noem just called the Minneapolis woman a terrorist- claiming ICE agents were “attacked” after an agent jumped to safety before shooting her in the face multiple times.



Kristi Noem is a complicit monster.



NOEM: “(What the victim did) was an act of domestic… pic.twitter.com/L0T3osOErO — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) January 7, 2026

Kristi Noem: Anyone who is a citizen of this country or is here legally has nothing to fear



Renee Nicole Good was a US citizen.

pic.twitter.com/7sxmV9QDqj — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) January 8, 2026

