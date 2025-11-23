MAGA social media influencers were exposed for secretly running their accounts from abroad

Over the weekend a wave of screenshots caught fire online after people learned that many well known MAGA influencers were not actually in the United States. The discovery started when podcaster Matt Binder shared images that showed Charlie’s Voice Rising, a popular account devoted to Charlie Kirk, was posting from Eastern Europe.

The account had built a loyal audience by presenting itself as a grassroots voice, so the idea that it was operating from overseas pushed the story into wider attention.

Not long after that a major MAGA account called Defiant Ls came under the spotlight when one influencer posted “wait this is crazy” next to a screenshot showing the account’s location in Japan. With more than a million followers, the revelation surprised people who had long assumed the account was run by someone in the US.

This one is great pic.twitter.com/FtoiArGKDb

— DreamLeaf 🌱🌻 🍉 (@DreamLeaf5) November 23, 2025

Another twist came when Dem influencer DreamLeaf wrote, “This one is great,” while pointing to details showing that a MAGA account known as Americaman was actually run from Indonesia. DreamLeaf’s reaction captured how surreal the entire situation felt to people watching all of these discoveries unfold at once.

Trump just boosted a MAGA account based in “South Asia” #AmericaFirst pic.twitter.com/YpU9J1v0TP — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) November 22, 2025

PatriotTakes, which focuses on monitoring and exposing online extremism, highlighted one more example that reached all the way to Trump. They noted a post Trump himself had shared and wrote, “Trump just boosted a MAGA account based in ‘South Asia’ #AmericaFirst.”

The moment drew quick reactions, including a comment from Brian Tyler Cohen who said, “Perhaps it would be easier to identify which MAGA accounts are actually based inside the United States.”

The mix of surprise and disbelief kept the story circulating all weekend as people tried to understand how many of the voices shaping online political conversations might be coming from far outside the country.