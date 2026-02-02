Reba McEntire breaks silence on postponing marriage to fiancé Rex Linn

Reba McEntire is offering a candid update on her wedding plans with fiancé Rex Linn, revealing that the delay has nothing to do with doubts and everything to do with busy schedules.

During a recent conversation with E! News, the country legend opened up about why the couple has decided to push back their nuptials. The interview took place as McEntire and Linn attended the 2026 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on February 1, where they walked the red carpet together and appeared relaxed and happy.

According to McEntire, the timing of their wedding is closely tied to their professional commitments. “We’re still waiting on a third season pickup from Happy’s Place,” she told the outlet, referencing the series they both star in. The uncertainty surrounding production schedules has made it difficult to lock in a date.

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

She went on to explain that Linn’s career has also added to the delay. “And Rex got picked up on Stick with Owen Wilson, so that pushed the wedding back.” With both of them juggling demanding projects, the couple agreed that it made sense to focus on work for now rather than rush into wedding planning.

McEntire added that Linn is firmly in agreement with that approach. “He says, ‘Work comes first,’” she shared, making it clear that the decision is mutual and grounded in practicality rather than hesitation.

The couple first confirmed their engagement at the Emmy Awards in September, surprising and delighting fans who had closely followed their relationship. Since then, they have been open about taking things at their own pace. In November, Linn spoke about how much they are enjoying this chapter of their lives without pressure.

“What we’re doing right now, honestly, is enjoying our engagement time,” he said at the time. “We haven’t set a date, we’re just going to enjoy our engagement and enjoy going to Happy’s Place every day.”

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Linn also reflected on how their real-life relationship has positively influenced their on-screen chemistry. “We love being around one another. We like going to work, we like coming home from work. We can’t wait to go back the next day,” he said. “Our relationship in real life has enhanced our scenes where we’re together because we’re a lot more comfortable. It makes it a lot better for us.”

For now, McEntire and Linn appear content letting their love story unfold naturally, prioritizing careers they are passionate about while savoring the engagement phase. Wedding bells may be on hold, but by all accounts, their partnership is stronger than ever.

