Donald Trump’s Approval Rating Falls Below Joe Biden’s In New National Poll

A new YouGov and Economist poll shows that Donald Trump’s approval rating has dropped sharply to 41 percent, marking one of the lowest points of his presidency and falling below that of Joe Biden at the same stage in office.

Trump, who has often called Biden “the worst president in history,” now faces approval numbers that suggest Americans view his leadership even less favorably than his predecessor’s. According to the poll, 54 percent of respondents disapprove of Trump’s job performance, while only 41 percent approve.

By comparison, Biden held a positive approval margin of +11 at this point in his presidency, highlighting how much Trump’s support has eroded among key voting groups.

The survey also revealed deep partisan divides. Among Republicans, Trump continues to enjoy strong loyalty, with 86 percent approving of his performance. However, only 7 percent of Democrats and 30 percent of Independents share that view.

Men are more likely to support Trump, with 45 percent approving of his leadership, compared to just 37 percent of women. His approval on immigration has slipped into negative territory, with a net rating of -5, signaling growing dissatisfaction with his handling of border and asylum policies.

Economist/YouGov Poll

Net job approval for the president within his party at this stage of…

• Trump's current term +74 (last week +72; start of term +91)

• Biden's presidency +77

• Trump's current term +74 (last week +72; start of term +91)

• Biden's presidency +77

• Trump's first term +66

When Trump began his second term in January, his job approval stood at 49 percent, versus 43 percent disapproval. Since then, public confidence has steadily fallen amid growing concerns about his economic strategy, including tariffs and spending cuts.

The YouGov and Economist findings align closely with a recent Pew Research Center poll, which also placed Trump’s approval at around 40 percent, lower than most recent presidents in their early months in office. Only Bill Clinton, who stood at 49 percent in April 1993, had similarly weak early-term numbers.

Pew’s survey found that 59 percent of Americans disapprove of Trump’s tariff policy, while 55 percent oppose sweeping federal budget cuts introduced by his administration and the Department of Government Efficiency, which he oversees alongside Elon Musk.

Recent polls also show Trump’s support among independents plunging further — from negative 16 percent to negative 22 percent in 2025 — setting a new low for his presidency. Many independents cited frustration with what they described as a lack of a “clear plan” in the administration’s trade and economic policies.

Despite the declining numbers, the Trump administration continues to promote its economic agenda, framing tariffs as a way to restore U.S. manufacturing and secure better trade deals. However, the latest data suggests that many voters remain unconvinced, leaving Trump with one of the steepest approval gaps in modern presidential history.