Nicolle Wallace explains why Trump support is turning into regret for some manosphere influencers

A year ago, a number of so-called manosphere influencers were cheering on President Donald Trump, boosting him on podcasts, showing up at events, and treating his 2024 win as a cultural victory. Now, several of those same voices are pulling back, and the shift is happening in public. That reversal caught the attention of Nicolle Wallace, who laid it all out during a recent episode of Deadline: White House.

During Tuesday’s show, Wallace pointed out that “many people who might have associated themselves with Donald Trump even this time last year are already having some second thoughts and saying so publicly.” She then walked viewers through a series of clips that showed just how fast the tone has changed.

One of the clearest examples was podcaster Theo Von, who recently criticized the administration for using a video of him in a social media post without permission. The post was later taken down, but the damage was done. The moment stood out because Von had hosted Donald Trump on his podcast in 2024 and even attended Trump’s inauguration last January. Seeing him publicly push back marked a noticeable shift.

“[Von] isn’t the only manosphere personality to shall we say evolve in his views about Donald Trump,” Wallace said before rolling a supercut of other influencers who once praised Trump and are now openly frustrated.

One of those clips featured podcast host Andrew Schultz, who, after Trump’s 2024 victory, declared that “nail polish is done” for men. Fast forward to this fall, and Schultz sounded far less enthusiastic, saying he “voted for none of this.”

“He’s doing the exact opposite of everything I voted for,” Schultz said. “I want him to stop the wars. He’s funding them. I want him to shrink spending; he’s increasing it.”

Wallace also revisited comments from Joe Rogan, who spent much of 2024 mocking President Joe Biden’s age while praising Trump, saying, “The dude just didn’t age.” But in a December 2025 interview with comedian Tom Segura, Rogan struck a different tone, suggesting Trump needed “a right-hand man” because of his age. Segura didn’t mince words, adding, “He’s also losing it, too.”

“Well, I think everybody does when you get to a certain age,” Rogan replied.

.@andrewschulz: “Trump is doing the exact opposite of everything I voted for. I want him to stop the wars, he's funding them. I want him to shrink spending, he's increasing it.” pic.twitter.com/ds7GZ86Nvu — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) July 11, 2025

Another reversal came from podcaster Shawn Ryan, who interviewed Trump in August 2024 and wrapped things up warmly by saying, “I wish you the best of luck.” By November, that goodwill had faded.

“We didn’t really have much of an option here,” Ryan said later. “… Nothing I voted for happened.”

Taken together, the clips painted a clear picture of a group that once saw Trump as aligned with their priorities, only to feel burned months into his return to power. Wallace didn’t need to editorialize much. Letting the old praise run back-to-back with the newer criticism did all the work.

Here’s @andrewschulz saying the real “America First” candidates are DSA candidates like Zohran, Bernie, and AOC — and he feels betrayed by Trump’s Epstein cover-up pic.twitter.com/FiktMTJ39A — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) July 10, 2025

