Trump Supporters in North Carolina Begin Faulting Him for High Cost of Living

Some voters who supported President Donald Trump in North Carolina are now placing blame on him for the country’s economic struggles, a shift that could pose problems for Republicans as the 2026 midterm elections approach, according to Paige Masten, deputy opinion editor for The Charlotte Observer.

In a recent column, Masten cited findings from a focus group made up entirely of Trump voters in the Tar Heel State. “Of the 14 participants in the focus group, just three of them approve of [Trump’s] job performance, and 12 of them are more worried about the economy than they were when Trump took office. All of them voted for Trump in 2024,” she wrote.

The focus group was conducted last week by Engagious, Axios, and Sago as part of a broader effort to better understand swing voters in competitive states following the 2024 election. While Masten acknowledged that the small sample size was not statistically significant, she argued that the responses offer valuable insight into voter sentiment as the next election cycle draws closer.

Participants expressed growing dissatisfaction with Trump’s policies and leadership style. Several pointed to concerns about tariffs and the visible presence of armed immigration agents in U.S. cities, which one participant described as “out of control.” Others said Trump had failed to deliver on campaign promises.

One voter told researchers that Trump “hasn’t kept his word,” while another said there is “a disconnect between the average, everyday American people and the president.”

Masten noted that some of the frustrations echoed criticisms once directed at former President Joe Biden. “Interestingly, the group’s participants mirrored concerns that voters had about Joe Biden during his presidency,” she wrote. Many participants said they were aware of reports suggesting Trump has struggled to stay awake during meetings, raising questions about his age and stamina.

“If [falling asleep] was wrong for other presidents, it’s concerning for him, as well,” one voter said. While fewer participants were aware of specific national security issues, such as potentially illegal strikes in the Caribbean Sea or the role of U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, they were highly attuned to everyday concerns like the rising cost of living.

Masten argued that Democrats paid a political price in 2024 for failing to adequately address affordability concerns, but Republicans now appear to be facing similar challenges. “Recent nationwide polls have found that Trump’s approval rating among the Republican base and his own MAGA supporters is slipping as well,” she wrote, adding that more voters are beginning to blame Trump for ongoing economic pressures.

Although Trump will not appear on the ballot in 2026, Masten suggested that voter frustration with him could still shape the outcome. “And as much as Trump has tried to contrast himself with or shift blame to Biden, voters are unhappy with him for much of the same reasons,” she wrote.

