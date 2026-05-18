Michigan Democratic candidate faces criticism over viral TikTok campaign videos

A Democratic congressional candidate in Michigan has become the subject of online criticism after a series of unconventional TikTok campaign videos went viral.

Shelby Campbell, a 32-year-old single mother running for Michigan’s 13th Congressional District, has drawn widespread attention for videos in which she dances, lip-syncs, responds to critics, and shares her political views. The district includes parts of Detroit and nearby suburbs.

Several of Campbell’s videos have circulated widely in recent days, gaining millions of views and sparking debate over whether her social media approach is appropriate for a congressional campaign. Critics online have accused her of using shock value to attract attention, while supporters appear to view her style as an unfiltered attempt to connect with working-class voters.

One viral post from the Libs of TikTok account on X shared a clip of Campbell dancing and wrote, “Michigan House Democrat candidate Shelby Campbell’s campaign strategy? Twerking for votes.”

@shelby4congress Replying to @Keith Jensen I am kind and classy. Please tell me how I’m unethical? Do men not pay for sex? Do men not use foul language? Do men not have fun and not give a fk what people think! Yes. So we should behave like our leaders ❤️ Get our daily round-up direct to your inbox Leave this field empty if you're human: ♬ original sound – Shelby Campbell for Congress

Other clips from Campbell’s official social media account have also fueled criticism. In one video, she responds to an online critic by saying, “I am a c–t. Great. But would you know a cl—t if you saw one?” Another video shows her dancing on a kitchen counter while saying, “I am an ethical person. I am a classy bitch, am I not?”

Campbell, who identifies herself as a law student and a United Auto Workers union member, is challenging Democratic Rep. Shri Thanedar in a crowded primary. Thanedar, a wealthy former pharmaceutical executive, has represented the heavily Democratic district since 2021. Some progressive voters are hoping to see a stronger liberal challenger emerge in the race.

The reaction online has been intense. One X user wrote, “Meet Shelby Campbell… She is a mother of two boys and chose to lip-sync and twerk as part of her campaign strategy. For bedroom decor, she used stoner-style flags, one reading ‘P—y Power’ and the other featuring a marijuana leaf and a ‘sexual’ sign,”

Another critic wrote, “Democrats are not sending their best,”

One user added, “Bro, this is her actual campaign strategy? Twerking in the living room for votes in 2026 Single mom energy mixed with OnlyFans audition. Michigan really out here picking leaders like this? Policy? Nah, just vibes and squats. The bar is in hell at this point.”

Michigan House Democrat candidate Shelby Campbell’s campaign strategy?



Twerking for votes. pic.twitter.com/opMH1SFyLa — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 17, 2026

Campbell, however, appeared to welcome the attention. Responding on X, she wrote, “Omg I love you guys thank you keep the publicity going,”

Her campaign website presents her as a “working-class woman” rather than a career politician. The site also openly references her past, including her time in jail and mugshots, as part of her personal story.

“I’m not here to pretend I’m perfect. I’m not here to smile in your face and stab you in the back later,” the bio on her site states.

🇺🇸 Democrats are not sending their best…



Shelby Campbell, who is running for Congress in Michigan’s 13th:



“I am a c*nt. Great. But would you know a clit if you saw one?”pic.twitter.com/bg9M6uGioG — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) May 15, 2026

“More than half of us work in service, retail, healthcare, or auto jobs. I’ve been a bartender, server, certified nursing assistant and third-generation auto worker,” she continued.

“I’ve been to jail. I’ve been judged. And I’ve gotten back up, like so many here.”