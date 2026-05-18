Selena Gomez’s husband reveals her ‘bad’ food habits, says she eats like a ‘five-year-old child’

Benny Blanco is giving fans a candid, and slightly humorous, look at Selena Gomez’s eating habits, revealing that his wife prefers fast food over healthier options and joking that she eats like a “five-year-old child.”

Speaking during a recent appearance on Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop podcast, Blanco said Gomez often gravitates toward comfort foods such as burgers and fries, even in the morning. He described her diet as “whatever is bad for your diet,” adding that she is not particularly fond of fruits or vegetables.

Blanco shared that he once walked in to find Gomez eating fast food early in the morning, noting her preference for items like Jack in the Box burgers and fries. The comment prompted a shocked reaction from Paltrow, who joked that the habits were “not Goop approved.”

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Despite the playful criticism, Blanco also suggested that Gomez occasionally enjoys healthier options, particularly meals from Goop Kitchen, though she tends to skip vegetables in salads.

The couple, who got engaged in 2024 and married in 2025, have often spoken publicly about their relationship and shared lifestyle quirks. Gomez has previously joked about her own cooking skills and food preferences, which tend to lean toward comfort and fast food.

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The revelation has quickly gone viral online, with fans amused by Blanco’s description and by the contrast between Gomez’s global pop-star image and her casual, low-maintenance food habits.

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