Trump Voter and Epstein Survivor demands Bondi’s resignation and the President’s Impeachment

A survivor of Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse who spent months lobbying for transparency is now publicly withdrawing her support from President Donald Trump and his administration, saying she feels betrayed by the handling of the so-called Epstein files.

Haley Robson, a Republican who has long advocated for the public release of government records related to Epstein, voiced her anger during an interview with CNN. Speaking to Pamela Brown on Tuesday, December 23, she said, “I am no longer supporting this administration. I redact any support I’ve ever given to him, Pam Bondi, and Kash Patel. I am so disgusted with this administration.”

Robson has previously spoken about meeting Epstein when she was 16 in West Palm Beach, Florida. This year, she became a prominent supporter of the Epstein Files Transparency Act, appearing twice outside the US Capitol to share her story and urge lawmakers to disclose what the government knows about Epstein’s alleged sex trafficking network and the powerful figures connected to it.

The legislation passed the House of Representatives by a near-unanimous 427–1 vote on November 18 and cleared the Senate hours later. Trump signed it into law on November 19, triggering a 30-day deadline for the release of all unclassified Epstein-related files that would not compromise ongoing investigations or victim privacy.

Epstein Survivor Haley Robson: I am no longer supporting this administration. I am so disgusted with this administration. I think that Pam Bondi and Kash Patel both need to resign, and I would love to see number 47 get impeached over this. pic.twitter.com/jGmV2ocRBi — Acyn (@Acyn) December 23, 2025

As the deadline approached, the Department of Justice said it could not fully meet the requirement in time, citing the need to review and redact hundreds of thousands of documents. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said officials were working “tirelessly” to protect victims while preparing the material for public release, as per CBS News.

When the first batch of files appeared on December 19, they largely consisted of photographs, including images of former President Bill Clinton, Kevin Spacey, and Michael Jackson. None of the individuals pictured was accused of criminal conduct, and the images were released without context. Subsequent document drops included heavy redactions and material later described as unreliable or fake.

Among the files was an FBI intake report containing an uncorroborated rape allegation against Trump, which the DOJ labeled “untrue and sensationalist.” Other issues followed, including a fabricated video of Epstein’s jail-cell suicide and an unauthenticated suicide note attributed to Epstein that accused Trump of sharing a “love of young, nubile girls.” The FBI later determined the note was “FAKE.”

Credit : Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty; ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP via Getty

Reacting to the rollout, Robson told CNN: “I think that Pam Bondi and Kash Patel both need to resign, and I would love to see No. 47 get impeached over this.” She also questioned Trump’s comments, suggesting photos alone did not imply criminal involvement. “If it’s just a picture, why are you going above and beyond to hide the identities of these men?” she asked.

Robson has previously described being drawn into Epstein’s world by a classmate in 2002 and says the guilt of recruiting other girls “will never go away.”

