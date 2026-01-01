Jennifer Lopez fires back at outfit critics during opening night of Las Vegas residency

Jennifer Lopez proved she’s more than comfortable poking fun at herself while launching her new Las Vegas residency, showing fans that humor remains part of her trademark confidence. The 56-year-old singer kicked off her Up All Night Live residency Tuesday night at the Colosseum inside Caesars Palace.

Alongside a hit-packed setlist, surprise guest moments, and a series of dramatic costume changes, Lopez kept the crowd laughing by addressing long-standing criticism about her fashion choices and her well-documented romantic history.

Read Also: “Tell the Truth for Once” Jennifer Lopez’s Ex Ojani Noa Slams Her Over “Truly Loved” Comment

At one point, Lopez paused to reflect on the comments she’s received over the years, particularly about how she dresses. Wearing a glittering green bodysuit with a fringed bottom, she told the audience, “I do laugh at some of the things sometimes, ‘cuz they do say funny things too.” She then quoted her critics: “‘Why is she always dressed that way? Why doesn’t she dress her age? Why is she always naked?”

Her response brought the house down. “And I say, ‘If you had this body, you’d be naked too,’” Lopez said, drawing loud cheers from fans.

Get our daily round-up direct to your inbox Leave this field empty if you're human:

(Photo by Lionel Hahn/WireImage)

She also turned her attention to her personal life while reminiscing about her first Vegas residency, All I Have, which ran from January 2016 through September 2018 at Planet Hollywood. Reflecting on that era, she told the crowd, “That went by in a blink, didn’t it? For those of you who were there on opening night 10 years ago. At that time, I had only been married twice.”

Read Also: Jennifer Lopez Sued for Posting Her Own Glam Party Pics – But There’s a Price to Pay

Lopez laughed before correcting herself. “That’s not true. It was only once. Felt like twice. I’m just kidding.” She struck a hopeful tone as she continued, saying, “It’s over and we just, boom, and it’s fine. It’s all good. The good news is that I’m learning and I’m growing. We’re in our happy era right now.”

Jennifer Lopez jokes about her marriages during the opening night of her Las Vegas residency. pic.twitter.com/Y0lUib9bRw — Jennifer Lopez Updates (@JLopezUpdate2) December 31, 2025

Lopez has been married four times, including high-profile unions with Ojani Noa, Cris Judd, and singer Marc Anthony, with whom she shares twins Max and Emme. Her most recent marriage, to actor Ben Affleck, ended last year after the couple rekindled their romance nearly two decades after first meeting on the set of Gigli.

Read Also: ‘We Were Kindred Spirits’ Jennifer Lopez Reflects on Her Role in Unstoppable and Future Ambitions

Despite finalizing their divorce in January, Lopez and Affleck have continued to publicly support one another’s work, with Affleck attending the October premiere of her film Kiss of the Spider Woman. Lopez returns to the Vegas stage tonight, with additional shows scheduled for Jan. 2 and Jan. 3. After a short break, the residency resumes March 6 and runs through March 28.

Jennifer Lopez addresses online criticism about how she dresses:



“If you had this booty you’d be naked too.” 😂 pic.twitter.com/kBSYqwG1HJ — Jennifer Lopez Updates (@JLopezUpdate2) December 31, 2025

Last night, @JLo had The Colosseum on its feet. Tonight, she’s back to ring in 2026. Who’s ready to Dance Again? pic.twitter.com/gwKBOf05Vv — Caesars Palace (@CaesarsPalace) December 31, 2025

Jennifer Lopez covering “Young and Beautiful” by Lana Del Rey at her Las Vegas show tonight. pic.twitter.com/DFhtcBYlwv — Jennifer Lopez Updates (@JLopezUpdate2) December 31, 2025

Jennifer Lopez performing “Ain’t Your Mama” at her new Las Vegas residency. pic.twitter.com/Ig2kl8fYIx — Jennifer Lopez Updates (@JLopezUpdate2) December 31, 2025

READ NEXT