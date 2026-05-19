Zara McDermott’s past cheating scandal resurfaces amid Louis Tomlinson rumours

Zara McDermott’s past admission of cheating has resurfaced online amid growing speculation surrounding her reported relationship with former One Direction singer Louis Tomlinson.

According to viral social media posts and reports, photos of McDermott alongside Joey Essex prompted renewed discussion among fans about her relationship with Tomlinson.

The images, which spread across TikTok and X, appeared to show the pair sharing a close moment connected to an upcoming television project, with one photograph showing Essex seemingly kissing McDermott on the forehead.

Neither McDermott, Essex, nor Tomlinson has publicly commented on the speculation. However, the online debate quickly shifted towards McDermott’s previous cheating scandal involving former partner Sam Thompson.

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Fans widely shared clips and screenshots from 2020, when McDermott publicly admitted to being unfaithful during her relationship with Thompson after initially denying allegations linked to music executive Brahim Fouradi.

The incident later became a major storyline on Made In Chelsea, where McDermott apologized publicly and described her actions as “a huge mistake”.

Some social media users referenced the controversy while discussing the latest rumors. One viral post read, “once a cheater, always a cheater.”

McDermott first rose to fame on Love Island in 2018, then built a television and documentary career.

She and Tomlinson were first linked in 2025 and have largely kept their reported relationship private, despite increasing public attention surrounding the pair in recent months.

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