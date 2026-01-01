‘She Feared for Her Life’: Indiana mom of four described violent abuse before her death, records show

A mother of four in Indiana who was allegedly killed by her husband had asked the court for protection just days before her death, according to testimony now coming out in court.

Jeri Mains, 44, was found shot at her home on December 28, only three days after she filed for a protective order against her husband Cecil Mains. The request was submitted on Christmas Day after what she described as a long pattern of abuse that played out in front of their four children, who range in age from 10 to 19.

According to WRTV, Jeri told the court she was a victim of domestic violence and detailed several violent encounters in her petition. One of the most recent allegedly happened on Christmas Eve, when she said her husband attacked her with kitchen tongs, leaving her with bruises and a cut.

Court records also describe earlier incidents. In one fight on December 10, Cecil Mains allegedly punched a computer, causing a cup of hot chocolate to fly and spill on Jeri. Another reported argument in November allegedly ended with him punching her in the face, leaving her with a nosebleed and visible bruising, IndyStar reported. In a separate incident earlier in the year, he was accused of smashing out the driver side window of her truck.

Jeri also claimed her husband had threatened to kill their children and their pets during previous arguments. Despite the seriousness of the claims, the protective order was never served. Judges were not working on Christmas, and court offices were closed, leaving her request unfulfilled.

Police say the violence escalated days later. Jeri was allegedly shot in front of her children and left in the driveway of the family home. WRTV reported that the couple’s 10 year old daughter called 911 on Sunday afternoon, telling dispatchers that her father had shot her mother and then fled.

A probable cause affidavit stated he “had a gun and he shot their mother…then fled the scene in a gray Toyota Tundra”. Jeri was rushed to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition but later pronounced dead.

Cecil Mains was arrested a short time later after police spotted his vehicle several miles from the home. IndyStar reported that Officer Daniel Beasley saw the truck traveling northbound and pulled it over about 4.5 miles away before taking him into custody.

He now faces preliminary murder charges and is being held without bond at the Marion County Jail. The children are currently staying with family members as they grieve the loss of their mother.

The case has raised serious questions about delays in protective orders during holidays and weekends. Jeri’s petition laid out a clear fear for her safety, yet the system failed to act in time.

WRTV reporter Nicole Griffin said Jeri’s family has been left “completely shattered” by the killing. Loved ones remembered her as someone who “loved her friends and family fiercely”.

The investigation remains ongoing as prosecutors prepare the case against Cecil Mains, while a family and four children are left dealing with a loss that might have been prevented.