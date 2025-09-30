CNN’s Kaitlan Collins went head-to-head with Sen. Roger Marshall after Donald Trump posted a controversial AI video on social media just moments before her Monday interview.

The clip, which dropped shortly after Trump’s White House meeting with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries to hash out a deal to avoid a government shutdown, used artificial intelligence to doctor footage of the two Democrats speaking outside, reported Mediaite.

In the video, Jeffries appears in a sombrero as mariachi music plays while a fake version of Schumer’s voice delivers lines mocking Democrats. The AI Schumer says, “If we give all these illegal aliens free healthcare, we might be able to get them on our side so they can vote for us. They can’t even speak English so they won’t realize we’re just a bunch of woke pieces of sh*t, you know?”

Sen. Marshall Defends Trump’s AI Video as “Said in Jest” Despite Backlash (Getty Images)

The video doesn’t stop there. The AI Schumer continues, “Nobody likes Democrats anymore. We have no voters left because of all of our woke, trans bullsh*t. Not even Black people want to vote for us anymore. Even Latinos hate us.”

Collins played part of the video during her interview with Marshall and asked directly, “Is that appropriate, in your view?”

Marshall tried to brush it off. “Look, I think sometimes the president plays with the press like a little boy and a flashlight and a dog. And he’s shining the flashlight here, and he’s shining it there,” he said. “What he’s saying is, this offer from the Democrats is ridiculous: $1.5 trillion on top of funding that they already agreed to, that what they’re asking for is completely ridiculous. It’s disingenuous.”

Collins pushed back, suggesting Trump could have simply said the demands were unreasonable without posting a video featuring Jeffries in a sombrero and offensive voiceovers about people of color and immigrants.

“But couldn’t the president just say, ‘These demands are ridiculous,’ and not post a video with Hakeem Jeffries wearing a sombrero, and, you know, putting that voice over Senator Schumer talking about people of color and immigrants?” she pressed.

Marshall stood by his defense. “I think he’s said that several over already,” he replied.

Collins tried again, clarifying, “Just to be clear, you don’t have any objections to that video the president posted?”

CNN Host Asks GOP Senator If Trump’s AI Video Was “Appropriate” After Racist Mocking Clip (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

The senator doubled down. “I tell you, I think it’s said in jest. I think it’s the president making fun of a couple people that didn’t bring a serious request to the White House.”

Trump’s AI post comes amid high-stakes negotiations over government funding, adding more drama to an already tense political moment. While critics view the video as offensive and dangerous, Marshall insisted it was simply the former president’s way of mocking Democratic leaders.