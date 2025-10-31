Jon Stewart Taken Aback as Kamala Harris Says Joe Biden Is “Fully Competent” During Podcast Interview

Jon Stewart was visibly surprised Thursday when former Vice President Kamala Harris asserted that Joe Biden was “fully competent” to serve another term as president. The exchange took place during an episode of Stewart’s podcast The Weekly Show, where Harris discussed her political regrets and future outlook.

Harris, reflecting on her failed White House bid last year, admitted she wished she had drawn a clearer line between her campaign and Biden’s. “I regret not making more of a distinction between myself and Biden during my run,” she said.

Stewart clarified that his question wasn’t about Biden’s ability to serve but about the policy differences between the two. Harris quickly interjected, “No, I’m not talking about competence. I am not talking about competence at all. No, I believe he was fully competent to serve.”

Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Stewart, clearly taken aback, raised his eyebrows. “Do you really?” he asked.

“I do,” Harris replied confidently.

Get our daily round-up direct to your inbox Leave this field empty if you're human:

“That surprises me, actually,” Stewart responded, visibly startled by her conviction.

Harris continued to argue that Biden was capable of leading despite public concerns after his poor debate performance and a series of public mix-ups. She emphasized the difference between campaigning and governing.

Photo by Comedy Central

“Being a candidate for president of the United States is about being in a marathon at a sprinter’s pace, having tomatoes thrown at you every step you take,” Harris said. “And to be the seated president, the sitting president, while doing that – it’s a lot. It’s a lot.”

Stewart pushed back, suggesting that most people view the presidency as just as demanding as a campaign. “I think it’s a hard case to make for people that he didn’t have the stamina to run, but he had the stamina to govern because I think most people view the presidency as a marathon run at a sprint with tomatoes being thrown at you in terms of governance,” he said.