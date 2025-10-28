“He’s Never Been Known to Be an Einstein” Rep. Jasmine Crockett Fires Back at Trump’s “Low IQ” Jab

Rep. Jasmine Crockett isn’t holding back after President Donald Trump insulted her intelligence while bragging once again about passing a simple cognitive test. During an interview on Monday on CNN with Kaitlan Collins, the Texas Democrat fired back after Trump labeled her a “low IQ person.” Crockett dismissed the comment and questioned the president’s academic credibility.

“He’s never been known to be an Einstein,” she said. “This is not a guy who got in on merit when it came to going to college. This is someone who, but for him being born with a silver spoon, probably wouldn’t have gotten into anybody’s institution, unlike me.”

Crockett added that she could “guarantee” Trump’s own IQ “qualifies as low” — if he’s even taken a real IQ test recently. She said she’s waiting for a reporter to ask him for proof since he “brags about it so often.”

“He Probably Wouldn’t Have Gotten In Without a Silver Spoon” Jasmine Crockett Responds to Trump’s Insult (Photo: C Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

Earlier that day, Trump told supporters he had taken an “aptitude” test and aced it. But what he actually described was the Montreal Cognitive Assessment — the same screening he took in 2020 that includes tasks like remembering simple words or identifying objects. Trump famously repeated “person, woman, man, camera, TV” during a Fox News interview and has treated the test as evidence of his brilliance ever since.

The problem is, the test isn’t designed to measure intelligence at all. It’s meant to detect early signs of cognitive decline or dementia and is easy for anyone with normal mental function to pass.

Still, Trump bragged again this week about his performance and claimed that neither Crockett nor Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez could pass it. “Let AOC go against Trump. Let Jasmine go against Trump,” he said.

Crockett wasn’t amused. She pointed out that Trump has a habit of going after women of color and said his pattern is hard to ignore. “He consistently is obsessing over two women of color,” she said. “I don’t know what black woman hurt him in his past, honey, but it is really taking him through it.”

“I Don’t Know What Black Woman Hurt Him” Rep. Crockett Slams Trump After His Latest Insult (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

She then called on Trump to stop fixating on her and others and instead “focus on his real job.” Ocasio-Cortez also took a jab at Trump after his comments, questioning why he seemed so proud of passing a test designed for people who might have neurological problems. She hinted that the test’s purpose might explain more than Trump realizes.

Crockett, who has gained attention for her fiery exchanges during House hearings, appeared unbothered by the attack and even amused that Trump continues to brag about something so basic. Her response quickly spread across social media, where supporters praised her for standing up to the president.

Trump, the moment was another reminder of how his past comments keep resurfacing — and how his attempts to insult political opponents often spark more backlash than applause. “He’s never been known to be an Einstein,” Crockett repeated with a laugh. “And that’s me being polite.”