“He Stole Her” Trump Responds After Virginia Giuffre’s Memoir Links Epstein Encounters to Mar-a-Lago

Virginia Giuffre’s upcoming memoir, Nobody’s Girl, reveals new details about her early encounters with Jeffrey Epstein and how President Donald Trump fits into her story.

In excerpts published by Vanity Fair, Giuffre writes that she met Epstein while working at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, where she got a job as a teenager. She said she started working there at just 14, introduced to Trump by her father, who handled air-conditioning maintenance at the property.

“They weren’t friends, exactly,” Giuffre wrote. “But Dad worked hard, and Trump liked that—I’d seen photos of them posing together, shaking hands. So one day my father took me to Trump’s office.”

“Do You Like Kids?” Giuffre Recalls First Meeting Trump Before Epstein Entered Her Life (Getty Images)

Giuffre remembered Trump as “friendly” and said he seemed pleased to meet her. “Trump couldn’t have been friendlier, telling me it was fantastic that I was there. ‘Do you like kids?’ he asked. ‘Do you babysit at all?’” she recalled. Before long, she was making extra money watching the children of wealthy guests at the club.

Giuffre worked at Mar-a-Lago for several years before moving to a position greeting guests at the resort spa. That’s where she met Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite later convicted of sex trafficking in connection with Epstein.

Giuffre says Maxwell encouraged her to visit Epstein under the pretense of helping her practice massage work, describing him as someone who “loves to help people.” That meeting, Giuffre wrote, turned into the beginning of a nightmare that lasted two years. She says it led to repeated sexual abuse and being trafficked to powerful men, including Prince Andrew.

“Yes, I was sexually abused. My body was used in ways that did enormous damage to me,” Giuffre wrote. “But the worst things Epstein and Maxwell did to me weren’t physical, but psychological. From the start, they manipulated me into participating in behaviors that ate away at me, eroding my ability to comprehend reality and preventing me from defending myself. From the start, I was groomed to be complicit in my own devastation.”

Ghislaine Maxwell and Donald Trump were spotted at the Ford Modeling Agency’s 50th Anniversary celebration. (Photo by Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images)

Giuffre’s death in April 2025 was reported as a suicide, just months before the scheduled release of her memoir. The book offers what appears to be her most detailed personal account yet of how she was drawn into Epstein’s world.

Trump, who has long denied any knowledge of Epstein’s crimes, addressed Giuffre’s account earlier this year in comments reported by ABC News. “I think she worked at the spa. I think so. I think that was one of the people,” Trump said. “He stole her. And by the way, she had no complaints about us, as you know, none whatsoever.”

The memoir’s release is expected to reignite public discussion about Epstein’s network and the high-profile figures connected to him. Giuffre’s story, told now in her own words, adds another layer to a scandal that continues to haunt powerful circles years after Epstein’s death.