“Enough Is Enough” Giuffre’s Brother Says Trump Should Release the Epstein Files After Prince Andrew Lost His Titles

The fallout from the Epstein scandal keeps pushing into new territory and one family member is asking Americans to turn up the pressure. Sky Roberts, brother of Virginia Giuffre, says the U.K. showed how to hold powerful people to account when it stripped Prince Andrew of his royal title and evicted him from the Royal Lodge. Now he wants the same from Washington.

Speaking to CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, Roberts did not mince words. “President Trump needs to put his big boy pants on and follow suit,” he said, framing the moment as a call for real consequences, not half measures. For Roberts the U.K. action was vindication for his sister, but far from the end of the story. “This is the right step and, yes, the U.K. is showing us the way,” he told Collins, and added that the United States still holds the key to a lot of unanswered questions.

Roberts and his wife Amanda want the public to keep up the pressure on the White House and on Congress until the Epstein files are released and people responsible are held to account. “We need to back our government in a corner where their hands are tied to this, and they have to come forward and do the right thing,” Amanda Roberts said. That push is aimed at the FBI and other agencies Roberts believes have evidence his sister provided.

Giuffre’s Brother Says Trump Must Follow Their Lead After Prince Andrew Lost His Titles (Photo by Getty Images)

He says Virginia turned over documents to the FBI that implicated others connected to Jeffrey Epstein. “I can tell you that my sister handed over her own documents to the FBI,” Roberts said. “They have them in possession… She saw the very cameras that Epstein was using to blackmail so many of these men, these horrific men, these—I won’t even name them, these horrific men that sexually abused so many of these women, girls at the time.” He stopped short of naming those he believes are implicated but insisted there is material for investigators to examine.

Roberts urged the FBI to open that box and make the contents public in a way that protects victims but exposes the people involved. “It’s time for us to blackmail them,” he said, using provocative language to push the point that the public deserves to know who else was tied to Epstein. He followed that with a plan for pressure: “It’s time for us to use reverse psychology here and have our FBI, our very own justice system, people that are supposed to defend us, unlock that little box. Show us the documents.

Virginia Giuffre’s family calls on President Trump and the FBI to release the Epstein files. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

We don’t need to know the victims’ names, but we need to know the people that were involved inside of those documents. We just say, ‘You know what?’ Enough is enough.”

The Roberts family is clearly trying to turn grief into action. Virginia Giuffre died in April and her death has left lingering questions for those who say she was a key witness with documents that could lead to more accountability. For now Sky and Amanda Roberts are asking Americans to keep the conversation alive, to press lawmakers and investigators until the files are opened and the answers come into the light.