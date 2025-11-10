Katy Perry Says Releasing New Single ‘Band-Aids’ Was an Emotional Challenge After Orlando Bloom Split

Katy Perry is opening up about the emotional journey behind her new single Bandaids, revealing that releasing the song was far from easy. The 41-year-old singer shared on Instagram on November 9 that it took her months to decide to make the deeply personal track public.

“Thank you for the love on Band-Aids. TBH, I struggled for months with the idea of putting this song out,” Perry wrote. She admitted that “even after all these years, it can be scary to be vulnerable.”

The pop star said she hopes the song will bring comfort to listeners who are dealing with heartbreak or emotional pain. “Hopefully, the lyrics of this song resonate with someone going through what I have been through, and maybe they won’t feel so alone and will find the strength to keep going like I have,” she shared.

Photo by Katy Perry/Instagram

In Bandaids, Perry delivers raw and heartfelt lyrics that reflect on loss and disappointment. In the chorus, she sings, “Hand to God, I promised, I tried / There’s no stone left unturned / It’s not what you did, it’s what you didn’t / You were there, but you weren’t,” followed by, “Got so used to you letting me down / No use trying to send flowers now / Telling myself you’ll change, you don’t / Band-Aids over a broken heart.”

Although Perry has not revealed who inspired the track, Bandaids marks her first release since ending her engagement to actor Orlando Bloom. The pair, who had been together for nearly a decade, quietly called off their wedding plans earlier this year.

Get our daily round-up direct to your inbox Leave this field empty if you're human:

“Katy and Orlando have split but are amicable,” a source told Us Weekly at the time, explaining that Perry felt “relieved to not have to go through another divorce,” referring to her previous marriage to comedian Russell Brand. The couple divorced in 2012 after just over a year of marriage.

Perry and Bloom remain dedicated to co-parenting their 4-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove. A source close to the couple said that “they are still very much in touch and coparenting Daisy together.” The insider added that Bloom recently brought Daisy to join Perry on tour before flying to Italy for Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding.

While Perry continues her Lifetimes Tour overseas, Bloom attended the lavish ceremony in Venice. Despite the end of their engagement, the two are said to be maintaining a peaceful and supportive relationship, keeping their focus on providing stability and love for their daughter.