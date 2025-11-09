Missouri Student Charged After Allegedly Attacking Classmate Over a Social Media Block

A University of Missouri student is facing multiple felony charges after allegedly strangling another student at a campus residence hall in a violent reaction to being blocked on Snapchat.

Eighteen-year-old Maxwell Warren of Overland Park, Kansas, was charged Tuesday with first-degree burglary, second-degree domestic assault, first-degree domestic assault, and misdemeanor fourth-degree assault. He is currently being held without bond at the Boone County Jail.

Court records show Warren appeared for a hearing on Wednesday via video from the jail. He waived his arraignment and entered a not guilty plea. A bond hearing is scheduled for Monday, November 10, at 1 p.m., and a preliminary hearing is set for Tuesday, December 9, at 9 a.m.

A notice to appoint a public defender has been filed, and his eligibility for representation will be determined. According to the probable cause statement, the incident began on September 26, when the victim blocked Warren on Snapchat. Later that day, Warren reportedly went to the victim’s residence hall to confront them.

When the victim cracked the door open, Warren allegedly forced his way into the room and began strangling them, demanding to be added back on Snapchat. The victim eventually unblocked him following the attack.

University of Missouri student faces felony charges after allegedly attacking and strangling another student for blocking him on Snapchat. (Photo by ABC 17)

Court documents state that two days later, on September 28, Warren sent the victim an Instagram message acknowledging the assault. On September 30, he allegedly threatened to harm the victim again. The statement also claims that on October 29, Warren returned to the victim’s dorm room and assaulted them a second time, causing the victim to lose consciousness.

A second probable cause report includes a separate incident in which a witness claimed to have seen Warren assault a woman near the Virginia Avenue Garage. Warren reportedly told investigators that he had been attacked first, but video evidence did not support his account.

In response to the charges, the University of Missouri released a statement confirming Warren’s suspension from campus. “Maxwell Warren is barred from the University of Missouri campus, classes, and other university activities pending further investigation into allegations surrounding the criminal charges against him,” university spokesman Christopher Ave said in a statement Wednesday.

“The university does not tolerate acts of violence and holds accountable anyone found to violate the law or university policies. If Warren is released from jail and attempts to enter Mizzou’s campus, he is subject to arrest.” The case remains under investigation as campus authorities and law enforcement continue to assess the full extent of the allegations.