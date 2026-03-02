Lawmakers Demand Answers Over Ghislaine Maxwell’s Transfer to Minimum-Security Prison Camp

Democratic lawmakers are pressing the Justice Department to explain why Ghislaine Maxwell, the only convicted associate of Jeffrey Epstein, was transferred to a minimum-security federal prison camp last year.

In a letter sent Monday to Bureau of Prisons Director William Marshall, Reps. Deborah Ross, Jamie Raskin and Ro Khanna argued that the move raises serious questions and may violate transparency requirements under the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year sentence for her role in Epstein’s sex trafficking operation. The law mandates the release of all government documents related to her, without limiting disclosure to records from her original criminal case.

According to the lawmakers, that requirement includes any records tied to her transfer “to a minimum-security prison camp where she has been granted numerous unusual special privileges.”

Democrats Demand Answers on Maxwell Prison Transfer

Maxwell was moved from a low-security facility in Florida to a minimum-security prison camp in Texas. The transfer came shortly after Deputy U.S. Attorney Todd Blanche conducted an unusual interview with her in 2025. During that meeting, Maxwell reportedly stated she never witnessed President Donald Trump behave improperly during social interactions involving Epstein in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

“I have now had two conversations with the survivors, and they do not feel like they have gotten justice, and Ghislaine Maxwell getting special treatment is re-traumatizing to them,” Ross said. At a House Judiciary Committee hearing last month, Attorney General Pam Bondi told Ross she had no involvement in Maxwell’s transfer and believed it did not involve a change in security level.

“She was transferred, I learned, after the fact, to the same level facility, and that is a question for the Bureau of Prisons. I was not involved in that at all,” Bondi said. However, Democrats maintain that a shift from a low-security prison to a minimum-security camp represents a meaningful change in conditions.

The Bureau of Prisons has confirmed the transfer but has not provided a public explanation. Lawmakers say no supporting documentation appears in the Epstein Library, the online repository created in January to comply with the transparency law, aside from an August 2025 FBI memo summarizing media coverage of the move.

Jeffrey Epstein’s accomplice has received favorable treatment from the Bureau of Prisons. (Photo by Joe Schildhorn/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Maxwell is currently seeking clemency from Trump, who has not ruled out a pardon or commutation. When she was charged in 2020, Trump said, “I just wish her well.”

Meanwhile, critics have also pointed to gaps in the Epstein Library, noting that certain materials remain withheld. Among them are FBI records documenting interviews with a woman who alleged in 2019 that Trump sexually abused her decades earlier. Reports indicate the accuser has faced unrelated fraud and theft charges.

Ross said the lack of available records surrounding Maxwell’s transfer is unacceptable. “The fact that we have to write a letter to follow up on this is ridiculous.”

