Lindsie Chrisley faces DUI charge amid messy split from ex-boyfriend

Lindsie Chrisley is facing a new legal issue after being arrested in Georgia over the weekend on suspicion of driving under the influence.

According to jail records obtained by TMZ, the former Chrisley Knows Best star was arrested Saturday night and later booked into jail before being released on bond early Sunday morning.

Chrisley addressed the incident in a statement, claiming the traffic stop happened while she was attempting to avoid a possible accident involving another vehicle and an animal on the road. She said she had been speeding past a car on a two-lane road after the other driver allegedly slowed suddenly to avoid hitting an animal.

The reality television personality also stated that she plans to contest the DUI charge in court.

The arrest comes during an already turbulent period in Chrisley’s personal life following her highly publicised split from ex-boyfriend David Landsman. Earlier this month, both parties reportedly agreed to a mutual no-contact order requiring them to remain 500 yards away from each other, their homes and workplaces through May 2027.

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The former couple had also been involved in a dispute over their Dachshund, Oliver, who was ultimately returned to Chrisley as part of the agreement.

Their breakup drew further attention after both sides accused each other of physical altercations linked to an April incident. Landsman was later arrested on an aggravated assault-strangulation charge connected to the dispute.

Chrisley has not shared additional details regarding her next court appearance related to the DUI allegation.