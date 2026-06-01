Ohio Woman Faces Attempted Murder Charge After Alleged Break-In at Ex-Husband’s Home

A northwest Ohio woman is facing serious felony charges after authorities say she broke into her ex-husband’s home while he was asleep, threatened to kill him and fired a handgun inside the residence.

Amanda Heller, 31, of Montpelier, was taken into custody on May 21 in connection with an April 26 incident at a home in Williams County, according to court records and local reporting. The case has since moved beyond an initial felonious assault charge, with Heller now accused of attempted aggravated murder, aggravated burglary, domestic violence and improperly discharging a firearm into a habitation.

According to a criminal complaint cited by WTOL 11, Heller allegedly entered the home while the man was sleeping. Once inside, authorities say she threatened to kill him and fired two rounds from a handgun.

The alleged victim’s name has not been publicly released. WTOL reported that the man was Heller’s ex-husband.

No injuries were reported in connection with the shooting. Authorities have not said that anyone else was inside the home at the time.

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The case was first filed in Bryan Municipal Court before being bound over to the Williams County Court of Common Pleas. After that move, Heller was indicted on the more serious charges, including attempted aggravated murder and aggravated burglary.

The accusations paint a frightening scene: a man asleep in his own home, an alleged forced entry and gunfire inside a private residence. Prosecutors have not publicly released a motive, and officials have not shared additional details about the former couple’s relationship, including when they divorced or what may have led up to the alleged break-in.

Heller remained in custody at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio as of the latest available reports. Her bond was set at $100,000. If she is released, court records indicate she is barred from contacting her ex-husband.

She is scheduled to appear in court on June 22.

The charges remain allegations, and Heller is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court. It was not immediately clear whether she has entered a plea or retained an attorney.

The case has drawn attention because of the nature of the allegations and the domestic relationship between the accused and the alleged victim. Domestic violence cases involving firearms are often treated as especially serious because of the risk of escalation and the potential danger to victims, neighbors and responding officers.

Investigators have not released additional information about the firearm allegedly used, whether the gun was recovered or whether there had been previous police calls involving the former couple.

The City of Bryan Police Department has not publicly provided further comment on the case. The investigation remains ongoing.