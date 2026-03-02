Melania Trump prepares to lead UN meeting centered on ‘world peace’ amid tensions after ‘Operation Epic Fury’

First Lady Melania Trump is stepping into a role no spouse of a world leader has ever taken before.

She is set to chair a United Nations Security Council meeting, marking a historic first even as tensions remain high following U.S. military action in Iran.

According to a statement from her office, the U.S. first lady was expected to “emphasize education’s role in advancing tolerance and world peace.”

The meeting was first unveiled on Thursday and moved forward despite President Donald Trump launching Operation Epic Fury in Iran. The operation has already come at a steep cost.

At least four U.S. service members had been killed in action, along with Iran’s supreme leader and dozens of other officials. While the decision to strike has sparked debate across the international community, the administration has pushed back strongly against criticism.

UN ambassador Mike Waltz has denied that the attack on Iran flouts international law, calling it a “ridiculous and frankly farcical assertion.” Melania Trump’s role in chairing the meeting places her in an unusually prominent diplomatic position at a moment when global attention is fixed on rising tensions in the Middle East.

Traditionally, first spouses participate in softer diplomatic initiatives such as cultural outreach or humanitarian work. Taking the chair at a Security Council meeting represents a significant departure from that norm and signals an effort to focus attention on education as a pathway to stability.

The timing of the meeting adds another layer of significance. With Operation Epic Fury reshaping the geopolitical landscape and the loss of American service members still fresh, the international community is watching closely for signals about U.S. priorities moving forward.

Her expected message on education and tolerance suggests an attempt to highlight long term peace building even amid immediate conflict. Whether symbolic or substantive, the move underscores how the role of first spouses can expand in moments of global crisis.