Garcelle Beauvais reveals emotional change after major family milestone

Garcelle Beauvais has opened up about a major emotional shift in her personal life, revealing that things “feel different” after her twin sons, Jax and Jaid, officially moved out of the family home.

The former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star spoke candidly in a recent interview with PEOPLE about adjusting to life as an empty nester.

Beauvais admitted the change has been deeply emotional, describing how the atmosphere at home has noticeably shifted. “Oh my God, the house feels different already. The energy feels different,” she said, explaining that the absence of daily parenting routines has been particularly difficult to process.

The actress shared that small everyday moments now feel noticeably absent, from preparing meals to attending school activities and managing constant household demands. She said she often finds herself overwhelmed by emotion as she adapts to a quieter home environment.

According to Beauvais, her twin sons are now driving and becoming more independent, which has made scheduling family time more challenging. She described recently meeting them for dinner separately, calling the experience “different” but also a sign of their growth into adulthood.

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Beauvais has previously shared her parenting journey on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, including the emotional struggles of balancing a demanding Hollywood career with motherhood. She has spoken openly about feelings of guilt over missing moments with her children due to work commitments, while also emphasising the importance of her professional life.

Despite the emotional transition, Beauvais appears focused on embracing this new chapter. Her reflections highlight both the challenges and bittersweet pride that come with watching children grow up and step into independence.