Hilary Duff Returns to the AMAs After 21 Years Amid Major Career Comeback

Hilary Duff made a glamorous return to the American Music Awards on Monday night, marking her first appearance at the ceremony in more than two decades.

The singer and actress stepped onto the red carpet at the 52nd Annual American Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, instantly drawing attention with her elegant look and long-awaited comeback.

Duff, 38, wore a sleek metallic silver gown featuring a deep v-neckline, paired with matching silver pumps and subtle accessories that complemented the sophisticated outfit. Her blonde hair was styled in a voluminous blowout, while her makeup remained soft and natural, giving the star a polished yet effortless appearance.

The former Disney star attended the event as one of the evening’s presenters, joining a celebrity lineup that included John Legend, Nikki Glaser, Paula Abdul, Lisa Rinna, and several other high-profile names from music and entertainment.

Duff’s appearance carried extra significance because she last attended the American Music Awards in 2005, creating a remarkable 21-year gap between appearances. During those years, her life and career underwent major transformations, from acting and motherhood to stepping away from music before eventually returning to the spotlight.

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Her comeback to the AMAs comes during a particularly active period in her career. Earlier this year, Duff released luck…or something, her first album in more than a decade. The project marked her official return to music after years focused primarily on acting and family life.

She also launched her Small Rooms, Big Nerves tour in January, making it her first concert tour in over ten years. Fans welcomed the return enthusiastically, celebrating the singer’s decision to step back into the music world after such a long absence.

Beyond music, Duff has also been making headlines in the fashion and entertainment industries. Recently, she appeared as one of the 2026 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover stars, photographed in South Caicos by Kat Irlin. Her fellow cover stars this year include Alix Earle, Tiffany Haddish, and Nicole Williams English.

The 2026 American Music Awards ceremony itself featured a packed schedule of performances and celebrity appearances. Hosted by Queen Latifah, the event combined nostalgia with modern star power. Queen Latifah previously co-hosted the AMAs in 1995 and performed during the 2008 ceremony alongside Alicia Keys.

This year’s performers included Billy Idol, who received the Lifetime Achievement Award, as well as Karol G, the Pussycat Dolls with Busta Rhymes, Twenty One Pilots, Hootie & the Blowfish, Teddy Swims, Teyana Taylor, Maluma, New Kids on the Block, Riley Green, Sombr, and Katseye.

The show aired live on CBS and streamed on Paramount+ Premium.

For Duff, however, the night represented more than just another celebrity appearance. After more than 20 years away from the AMA stage, her return symbolized a fresh chapter in her career and confirmed that she is, as many fans put it, “very much back.”