Ashley St. Clair, the mother of Elon Musk‘s baby boy, Romulus, made the accusation on Wednesday that the billionaire allowed “sexually explicit images” of youngsters to be shown on his social networking platform X. These images included images created by artificial intelligence that depicted “children covered in fluids.”

Erin Burnett, the anchor of CNN’s Erin Burnett OutFront, posed the following question to St. Clair during an interview: “Musk claims that Grok created zero nude underage photographs, yet you claim that it undressed you in numerous shots, including one from when you were fourteen years old?”

St. Clair’s response was, “That is correct.” “And what he said is, at best, deceptive because, even if there were no actual nude images, it was pretty close to it, and the images that I saw not only of myself, but of children whose identities I do not even know who were undressing and covered in various fluids, the abuse was so widespread and so horrifying, and for some reason, it is still allowed to take place. Given that it is unlawful in some areas, they have recently published limits.

Burnett then read out Musk’s statement defending his AI assistant, during which the billionaire claimed, “Grok does not spontaneously generate images; it does so only according to user requests. If it is requested to take photos, nothing unlawful will be produced.

In response to the allegation, St. Clair issued the following statement: “That is not at all what I witnessed. The photos that I have seen seem to be in violation of the law, and the fact that they have come out and are now attempting to implement protections thereafter appears to be an admission that they are aware that there has been a problem, that it has been causing sexually explicit photos of women and children to be created without their consent.

“In the meantime, Ireland is investigating over 200 cases of child sexual abuse material produced by Grok – 200 – and that’s just Ireland,” she said. “He is saying that people are making this up, and in the meantime, the investigation is taking place in Ireland.” “He is placing the blame on the victims so that if this happens to you, you have to go to your local enforcement and take their resources and see if they can find this anonymous account instead of just turning the faucet off.”

St. Clair concluded, “This is what’s wrong because they’re handing a loaded gun to these people, watching them shoot everyone, and then blaming them for pulling the trigger.”

“It is evident that I have not seen the photographs, but you are referring to pictures of youngsters who are covered with fluids. I don’t need to say anymore,” Burnett responded. Even being able to hear what you are saying is very upsetting. “That is deeply, deeply disturbing.”

This month, Musk’s artificial intelligence assistant admitted to creating “AI images depicting minors in minimal clothing.” It also informed a user that improvements to its system were “ongoing” in an effort “to block such requests entirely.”

X Safety announced that Grok would be creating “images of real people in bikinis, underwear, and similar attire via the Grok account and in Grok in X in those jurisdictions where it’s illegal” in a statement released on Wednesday. X Safety announced that it would take measures to prevent Grok from doing so.

“We continue to have zero tolerance for any forms of child sexual exploitation, non-consensual nudity, and unwanted sexual content,” the statement said. “We remain committed to making X a safe platform for everyone,” the statement said. “We take action to remove high-priority content that violates our X Rules, including Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) and non-consensual nudity, and we take appropriate action against accounts that violate our X Rules.”

I will be filing for full custody today, given her statements implying she might transition a one-year-old boy — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 12, 2026

I feel immense guilt for my role. And even more guilt that things I have said in the past may have caused my son’s sister more pain. Idrk how to make amends for many of these things but I have been trying incredibly hard privately to learn + advocate for those within the trans… — Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) January 11, 2026

