10 Year Old Girl Mauled by Lion During Zoo Feeding, Moment Caught on Camera

A quiet day at the zoo turned into something no parent ever wants to see. A 10 year old girl was feeding a lion at a Chinese zoo when things suddenly went wrong.

Nature Around the World reported that a 10 year old girl was feeding a lion at a Chinese zoo when things suddenly went wrong. She had approached the enclosure to offer food when the lioness suddenly grabbed at her.

Video captured the frightening moment as the animal pushed its massive paw through a gap in the cage bars. It hooked onto the girl’s trouser leg and began pulling her toward the enclosure where two other lions were nearby.

The child’s screams filled the air as panic broke out. A zookeeper rushed in and grabbed hold of the girl, trying to pull her away from the lion’s grip. When that was not enough, he reached for a metal rod from the ground and repeatedly jabbed at the animal in an effort to make it release her.

After a tense struggle, he was able to separate the girl from the lion. The incident happened Thursday at Shantou Zhongshan Park Zoo in Guangdong province. Local media reported that an internal investigation revealed the zookeeper had taken the girl into a designated safety buffer zone so she could feed the lioness. She was considered too young to take part.

Investigators also found this was not the first time the staff member had allowed visitors into a restricted area to feed animals. He has since been suspended and reassigned.

Zoo staff believe the lioness was reacting to the meat in the girl’s hand when it reached through the bars. The child was taken to a hospital and treated for minor abrasions to her leg. She later received a rabies vaccination and was discharged to go home with her parents.

Despite the frightening ordeal, the family said they do not hold the zoo responsible. The zoo, which is known for its interactive feeding experiences, has temporarily closed while officials review safety protocols and management practices to prevent anything like this from happening again.