Candace Owens exposes Erika Kirk’s intentions while discussing Trump’s SOTU speech: ‘Stunning defense…’

Conservative commentator Candace Owens has sparked controversy after criticising President Donald Trump for inviting Erika Kirk, the widow of slain activist Charlie Kirk, to attend his State of the Union address.

The White House confirmed that Erika Kirk, now CEO of Turning Point USA following her husband’s death, would be among Trump’s special guests for Tuesday’s speech. Ahead of the address, Owens took to social media to attack both the invitation and the media coverage she described as predictable.

“So you guys know how this thing works. A Zionist is currently writing Trump’s speech. That speech will be pre-circulated amongst an orbit of Zionist-hive journalists so they can be prepared to publish their headlines which are bound to read: “TRUMP ISSUES STUNNING DEFENSE OF ERIKA KIRK” –Daily Wire, definitely. “TRUMP CALLS ATTACKS ON ERIKA KIRK DEMONIC” -New York Post, probably. Everything in D.C is fake, gay, terribly boring and predictable.”

Owens’ comments came as she prepares to launch a new investigative series focused on Erika Kirk. Titled Bride of Charlie: An Investigative Series, the project is set to premiere on February 25. A teaser trailer released February 24 opens with footage of Charlie Kirk’s fatal shooting at a Turning Point USA event in Utah on September 10, followed by clips of Erika Kirk in her leadership role at the organisation.

The trailer suggests possible inconsistencies surrounding the events leading up to Kirk’s death and includes references to Israel and “Zionists.” Owens has continued to question the official account of the shooting, including reading aloud a letter she sent to Erika Kirk during a recent podcast episode. The two reportedly met privately two months ago to address tensions.

Get our daily round-up direct to your inbox Leave this field empty if you're human:

Pure, unadulterated, fucking evil. Who in God's name would put a woman whose husband was brutally assassinated in front of the entire world through this?



I am so upset by this, I am just so deeply sorry Erika and her family have to be put through this. https://t.co/RutcKHVSUQ — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) February 24, 2026

Reaction from fellow conservatives has been swift and critical. Television personality Meghan McCain wrote on X: “Pure, unadulterated … evil. Who in God’s name would put a woman whose husband was brutally assassinated in front of the entire world through this? I am so upset by this, I am just so deeply sorry Erika and her family have to be put through this.”

Seth Dillon, CEO of The Babylon Bee, also weighed in, posting: “What would Charlie have to say about this?” He later amplified a Daily Wire founder Ben Shapiro post that read: “@RealCandaceO is evil.” The dispute highlights a widening rift among prominent conservative figures, as Owens’ series and rhetoric continue to draw sharp responses from within her own political circle.

Erika Kirk will be one of President Trump’s Special Guests at the State of the Union



"The president will call on Congress to 'firmly reject political violence against our fellow citizens' with Charlie Kirk's widow in the chamber."https://t.co/7DOmUAVVbz — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) February 24, 2026

Full disclosure: I was offered money today to say bad things about Candace Owens and turned it down pic.twitter.com/l8BLKipwV8 — Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) February 25, 2026

I’m coming for everyone responsible for Candace Owens demonic attacks against Erika Kirk and her children!



Her husband, her team, her donors, and even her sponsors! You are ALL to blame!



To the “friends of Charlie” who refuse to speak I am coming for you as well! pic.twitter.com/5P56fptckY — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen) February 24, 2026

You telling me this isn’t “organic”?



Nooo wayyyyyy pic.twitter.com/42VZpCB1FR — Not J.K. Childs (@jk__childs) February 25, 2026

Every one of those accounts got paid. — No Tamed Tongue (@NoTamedTongue) February 25, 2026

Literally the same thing they all use to mock the left for! Truly pathetic! — Nerad (@Nerad_Mer) February 25, 2026

So you guys know how this thing works. A Zionist is currently writing Trump’s speech. That speech will be pre-circulated amongst an orbit of Zionist-hive journalists so they can be prepared to publish their headlines which are bound to read:



“TRUMP ISSUES STUNNING DEFENSE OF… https://t.co/HuXHlUqzl2 — Mumtaz Bhatti (@MumtazBhattiDin) February 25, 2026

READ NEXT