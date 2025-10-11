“I Will Not Allow the Democrats to Hold Our Military Hostage”: Trump Orders Funds to Pay Troops During Shutdown

President Donald Trump announced Saturday that he has instructed Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to “use all available funds” to ensure U.S. service members are paid on time, despite the ongoing government shutdown. The president placed blame on what he called “radical left Democrats,” accusing them of putting the nation’s security at risk.

“If nothing is done, because of ‘Leader’ Chuck Schumer and the Democrats, our Brave Troops will miss the paychecks they are rightfully due on October 15th,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

“That is why I am using my authority, as Commander in Chief, to direct our Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, to use all available funds to get our Troops PAID on October 15th,” he continued. “We have identified funds to do this, and Secretary Hegseth will use them to PAY OUR TROOPS. I will not allow the Democrats to hold our Military, and the entire Security of our Nation, HOSTAGE, with their dangerous Government Shutdown.”

The shutdown, now in its 11th day, has stalled operations across multiple federal agencies. The impasse stems from deep divisions between Democrats and Republicans over healthcare funding. Democrats have refused to back any temporary spending bills that do not include continued subsidies for the Affordable Care Act, while Republicans have opposed those provisions and instead pushed for short-term funding to reopen the government.

Trump’s directive marks an unusual move to redirect military funds amid the shutdown, signaling his intent to frame the standoff as a national security issue. The president’s comments also place additional pressure on congressional Democrats, particularly Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, as the standoff threatens to impact millions of federal workers and service members.

“The Radical Left Democrats should OPEN THE GOVERNMENT, and then we can work together to address Healthcare, and many other things that they want to destroy,” Trump added in his post. “Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

As negotiations in Congress remain deadlocked, Trump’s decision to prioritize military pay could deepen partisan tensions but may also resonate with his political base. Whether the move can be legally sustained without new congressional authorization remains to be seen, as the administration faces mounting pressure to end the shutdown.