Eric Trump Says Charlie Kirk was ‘Probably a Second Son’ to His Father

Eric Trump stirred up a wave of reactions online after calling Charlie Kirk a “second son” to his father during a Fox & Friends interview on Tuesday.

“He became … probably a second son to my father,” Eric, 41, said about Kirk. “He fought beside us. I was on that stage with him a hundred times. I mean, he was an amazing person.”

Kirk, a conservative activist and founder of Turning Point USA, was shot and killed on Sept. 10 at Utah Valley University at just 31 years old. His close ties to the Trump family were well known, and Eric’s heartfelt words were meant as a tribute. But the internet quickly latched on to his choice of phrasing.

Eric Trump Calls Charlie Kirk a Second Son and the Internet Roasts Him Instantly

Social media lit up with people pointing out the obvious—that Eric is, in fact Donald Trump’s second son. One person joked, “What do you mean ‘like a second son’ Eric? Donald Trump already has a second son! It’s you!” Another quipped, “He was beautiful, he was like the Eric Trump I never had.” A third wrote, “Demoted to stepson by Charlie Kirk.”

Eric is the third child of Donald and Ivana Trump. His older siblings are Donald Jr., 47, and Ivanka, 43. He also has two younger half-siblings, Tiffany, 31, and Barron, 19. His comment has now added to the long-running online jokes about his place in the Trump family.

After Kirk’s assassination, Donald Trump Jr. also spoke about their friendship, saying Kirk was “like a little brother” to him. Former President Trump added, “Don said to me, ‘He’s sort of like a son to you.’” The family’s grief over Kirk’s killing has been mixed with the internet’s relentless humor at Eric’s expense.

This isn’t the first time Eric has been the target of jokes about family hierarchy. A satirical New Yorker column back in 2017 poked fun at the differences between him and Don Jr., with a line that read: “Don, Jr., got this ginormous room, and I got a crappy little one. Don, Jr., got to work in the real-estate company, and I got stuck with the winery. But all that’s about to change.”

In reality, Eric holds a major role as Executive Vice President of The Trump Organization. But his awkward phrasing this week left plenty of room for the internet to pile on. One X user wrote, “Well, I guess Eric really does know where he stands in the family hierarchy. Out in the driveway at the curb.”

The combination of heartfelt tribute, family dynamics, and Eric’s history of being a punchline ensured that his comments went viral almost instantly. While he clearly meant to honor Kirk, the internet turned the moment into yet another round of jokes at his expense.