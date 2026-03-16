Charlie Kirk’s Group Targets High School Students With Pro-MAGA Messaging

Political debate around young voters in the United States is intensifying as conservative youth organization Turning Point USA expands its outreach to high school students through a program called Club America. The effort has drawn both support and criticism, particularly from parents and community members concerned about politics entering school environments.

During a late 2010s conversation on Philadelphia’s WURD-FM, a Black talk radio station, a guest once suggested that Generation Z could eventually become even more politically progressive than Millennials. However, the political landscape during the 2024 presidential race appeared to challenge that assumption.

In that election cycle, President Donald Trump made noticeable gains among some Gen-Z voters, frustrating many Democrats who had expected younger voters to strongly favor liberal candidates. At the same time, conservative groups have been actively working to reach younger audiences and encourage political involvement on the right.

One of the most visible groups pursuing that strategy is Turning Point USA, a youth organization associated with the MAGA movement. The group was founded by the late conservative activist Charlie Kirk and is now led by his widow, Erika Kirk. Turning Point has long focused on college campuses, but it is increasingly turning its attention to high schools.

A recent New York Times video report published on March 15 examined the organization’s high school outreach through its Club America initiative. Reporters Michael Anthony Adams, Mark Boyer, and Luke Piotrowski highlighted how the program is spreading across parts of the country.

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According to the report, “At least eight Republican governors have partnered with Turning Point, vowing to bring Club America to all of their public high schools. But here in New York, where Democrats govern and a statewide embrace of TPUSA’s conservative Christian ideology is unlikely, students like Jacob Kennedy are still trying to launch Club America, even if that means an uphill battle.”

Kennedy, a high school student who identifies as an evangelical Christian, explained why he wants to promote the group in his school community. “I have grown up in a Christian home, which follows mostly the values of conservative beliefs. It’s my first year at a public school. I did not feel accepted to share my conservative beliefs and my religion,” he told the Times.

The initiative has sparked mixed reactions among parents and community members in New York. Some say that if conservative student groups are allowed in schools, progressive voices should also have the same opportunity to organize. One parent emphasized that balance is important, saying, “If there’s going to be a Club America, by God, there needs to be a Club Progressive.”

Others voiced stronger criticism of the initiative and its political message. One parent expressed concern about the organization’s ideology, commenting, “I would just like to say, ‘Welcome to Germany, 1939.’” The discussion reflects broader debates in the United States about political activism among young people and the role of ideological groups within public schools.

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