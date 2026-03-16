Florida officer accused of violating HIV disclosure law, faces felony charge

A Pensacola police officer has been arrested on charges that he had sexual intercourse with another person without disclosing that he has HIV, authorities confirmed.

Pierce Cotton, 32, a sworn officer with the Pensacola Police Department, was taken into custody and charged with violating Florida Statute 384.24(2), a third-degree felony. According to jail records, Cotton was booked and later released on a $10,000 bond on Friday afternoon.

The statute under which Cotton was charged reads: “It is unlawful for any person who has human immunodeficiency virus infection, when such person knows he or she is infected with this disease and when such person has been informed that he or she may communicate this disease to another person through sexual intercourse, to have sexual intercourse with any other person, unless such other person has been informed of the presence of the sexually transmissible disease and has consented to the sexual intercourse.”

The Pensacola Police Department confirmed that Cotton has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of both the criminal case and an internal affairs investigation. Due to the ongoing nature of the probe, the department declined to release further details about the alleged incident or the relationship between Cotton and the accuser.

Notably, Cotton’s mug shot is exempt from public records under Florida law, meaning it will not be released to the media or the public. This exemption is typically applied in cases where releasing the image could compromise an investigation or is otherwise restricted by statute.

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Despite the serious nature of the charges, Cotton’s personnel file reveals a commendable history with the department. In 2023, he was awarded the Life Saving award after successfully resuscitating a man who was found drowning in a hotel pool. The recognition highlights a moment of heroism in his career, which now stands in stark contrast to the allegations he faces.

The arrest has sent ripples through the local law enforcement community, as colleagues and residents grapple with the implications of the charges. Legal experts note that HIV nondisclosure laws, such as the one cited in this case, are designed to protect public health while balancing the rights of individuals living with the virus. However, such statutes have also faced scrutiny in recent years for potentially stigmatising those with HIV, particularly when modern treatments can significantly reduce transmission risks.

As of now, no court dates have been publicly scheduled, and it remains unclear whether Cotton has retained legal representation. The investigation by both the Pensacola Police Department’s Internal Affairs unit and the criminal justice system is expected to proceed in the coming weeks.

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