Savannah Guthrie’s mother is missing, and her Arizona home has been declared a crime scene

The search for Savannah Guthrie’s missing mother, a co-anchor on the Today show, has become more intense. Authorities have now confirmed that the situation is being examined as a crime scene. Late Saturday night, Nancy Guthrie, 84, disappeared from her home in Tucson, Arizona. This led to a major investigation and a public call for information.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department says Nancy was last seen at her home in the Catalina Foothills area near East Skyline Drive and North Campbell Avenue on Saturday, January 31, around 9:30 p.m. Family members reported her missing the next day, and officials received the call around noon on Sunday.

Chris Nanos, the sheriff of Pima County, said at a press conference on Monday, February 2, that investigators found evidence inside Nancy’s home that made them very worried. Because of this, the house is now a crime scene.

“We need her back.” We need to find her quickly because time is running out. We know that it is a crime scene. The sheriff stated, “She needs her daily medicine, and if anyone sees anything that looks like her, even if it’s just a little bit, they should take a picture or video and send it to us.”

Officials are especially worried because Nancy has health problems that require her to take medicine every day. Investigators suggest that not taking those drugs for more than 24 hours could be deadly. They also stressed that she can’t move much, which led them to think she didn’t leave her house by herself.

“She is very smart.” This isn’t someone who merely got lost. Her age is the only thing that restricts her body. It has more to do with the body. Sheriff Nanos said, “She is clearly as sharp as a tack.”

People who live nearby have been asked to review home security and doorbell camera footage from Saturday night to see if anything unusual occurred. Police are using a variety of tools to locate the person, including helicopters with infrared cameras, drones, and assistance from Customs and Border Protection. People have also reported the situation to the FBI.

Tom Winter, a reporter for NBC News, said that the response was immediate because “What they found there led them to this point where they thought this was something that required their urgent attention.”

Savannah Guthrie wasn’t on the Today show on Monday when the news broke. Craig Melvin and Sheinelle Jones, her co-hosts, sent her notes of support at the start of the show. Savannah said to the viewers, “On behalf of our family, I want to thank everyone for the thoughts, prayers, and messages of support.”

At this time, our greatest concern is getting our precious mother back home safely. “We appreciate the police’s hard work on this case and urge anyone who knows something to call the Pima County Sheriff’s Department at 520-351-4900.”

Nancy Guthrie is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs around 150 pounds, has brown hair, and blue eyes. No one knows what she was wearing when she went missing. Authorities underscore that there is no evidence that she has any cognitive problems and ask anyone with knowledge, no matter how tiny, to come forward.

READ NEXT