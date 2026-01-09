New video shows missing CPS teacher Linda Brown getting out of her car and not returning

Family and friends of a Chicago Public Schools teacher who vanished over the weekend are focusing their search on a narrow stretch of the city where new video footage offers the last known glimpse of her movements.

Loved ones say police recently obtained surveillance video showing 53 year old Linda Brown parking her car around 3 a.m. Saturday and walking alone across the 35th Street pedestrian bridge. There is no video showing her returning to her vehicle.

A small group of family members and friends gathered near the bridge Friday morning, scanning the area and hoping to find anything that might point them in the right direction.

“We are looking for clues. Maybe her clothing? She was wearing a black, long Columbia winter coat. She had on like tall black boots, she likely had on her black hat,” said Molly Seedhouse, a friend of Brown.

Chicago police say Brown was last seen January 3 in the area of the 4500 block of South Dr Martin Luther King Jr Drive in the Bronzeville neighborhood. According to her family, she was supposed to travel to Wicker Park for an appointment but never arrived.

Brown’s husband said when he woke up Saturday morning she had already left their Bronzeville home. Those closest to her say she had been dealing with mental and other health challenges in recent weeks, adding to the concern as the days stretch on without answers.

On Wednesday police located Brown’s car, a 2021 blue Honda Civic with Illinois license plate CX57470. Surveillance cameras from a Chicago Archdiocese building near the base of the bridge captured Brown parking the car, getting out by herself and walking across the bridge. Authorities say there is no footage showing her crossing back or reentering the vehicle.

“There is a chance she could be a little disoriented, so we are asking people if they see her to gently approach her,” said one loved one.

Brown is described as about five feet tall, 130 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Police say they have already searched the area using drones and dogs but did not find any sign of her. Family and friends say they plan to continue searching the area themselves starting Saturday, driven by the hope that someone nearby may have seen something small that could make a big difference.

Loved ones are urging anyone who may have information about Brown’s whereabouts to contact Area One SVU detectives at 312 747 8380.

As the search continues, those closest to Brown say they are holding on to hope while bracing for uncertainty, determined to keep looking and to keep her story in the public eye until she is found.