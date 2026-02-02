Donald Trump fires back at the Grammys and Trevor Noah over Epstein joke

Donald Trump sharply criticized the Grammy Awards and host Trevor Noah after a joke during the ceremony referenced Trump’s past association with Jeffrey Epstein, prompting a swift and angry response from the president.

The controversy unfolded during the 68th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, where Noah made a remark alluding to Trump’s name appearing in public conversations surrounding Epstein. The joke drew laughter from the audience and appeared to suggest that Trump may have had a connection to Epstein Island, an allegation Trump has consistently and forcefully denied.

Within hours of the broadcast ending, Trump took to his social media platform, Truth Social, to air his grievances in a lengthy post. In it, he lashed out at both the awards show and the network that aired it, calling the Grammys “virtually unwatchable” and criticizing CBS for broadcasting the ceremony.

Trump then turned his focus directly to Noah, dismissing the former Daily Show host as an ineffective and unfunny emcee. He compared Noah unfavorably to other late-night personalities and accused him of crossing a line with the Epstein reference. According to Trump, the joke was not only offensive but factually incorrect.

“Noah said, incorrectly, that Donald Trump and Bill Clinton spent time on Epstein Island,” Trump wrote, addressing the claim head-on. He added that while he could not speak for Bill Clinton, he personally had “never been there, nor anywhere close.” Trump emphasized that he had never been accused of visiting the island prior to Noah’s joke and insisted the remark falsely implied wrongdoing.

Trevor refuses to come out the closet when everyone in the industry knows his boyfriend.



Allegedly pic.twitter.com/Um9kIp2Nso — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) February 2, 2026

The president’s post went beyond criticism and into legal threats. Trump accused Noah of spreading false and defamatory information and said he would instruct his attorneys to consider legal action against the comedian. He warned Noah to “get his facts straight,” suggesting that the joke could have serious consequences.

The episode added to an already politically charged awards season, in which entertainment events have increasingly become platforms for pointed commentary on public figures and controversial issues. While many viewers saw Noah’s remark as standard late-night-style satire, Trump made clear that he viewed it as a personal and reputational attack.

lol at the entire Grammys audience cheering when Trevor Noah announced that Nicki Minaj was NOT in attendance pic.twitter.com/RNQhZPanSd — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) February 2, 2026

Neither Noah nor the Grammy Awards immediately responded publicly to Trump’s comments. However, the president’s reaction underscored his long-standing sensitivity to any mention of Epstein and reinforced how quickly moments of political humor can escalate into broader public disputes.

