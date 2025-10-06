NYPD Officer Shoots Man in Brooklyn After ‘Repeated Warnings’ to Drop Gun

The NYPD is investigating a deadly police-involved shooting that took place in Brooklyn on Sunday morning, leaving one man dead.

The incident unfolded just after 9 a.m. near East 86th Street and Coventry Road in the Canarsie neighborhood. According to the NYPD, six officers were called to the scene after a 27-year-old woman reported that a man was harassing her at her door. The woman, who was actively trying to get an order of protection against the man, told 911 dispatchers that the suspect was someone she knew.

When officers arrived, they saw a 28-year-old man who matched the description of the suspect leaving the building. However, as officers approached him, the man fled the scene.

Man Shot by NYPD in Brooklyn After Fleeing Officers and Ignoring Gun Warnings (LP Media)

The officers chased the suspect southbound on East 86th Street, eventually catching up with him on Coventry Road. There, they found the man holding a firearm. Despite repeated commands to drop the weapon, the suspect didn’t comply, and officers fired at him.

“After repeated warnings were given to drop his weapon, the subject did not comply with those orders and the subject was shot once in his chest,” said Assistant Chief Frank Giordano, the commanding officer of the Patrol Borough Brooklyn South, during a Sunday afternoon press conference, reported the New York Post.

First responders tried to perform CPR on the man before rushing him to Kings County Hospital in a patrol car. Unfortunately, he was later pronounced dead.

The NYPD confirmed that the entire incident was captured on officers’ body-worn cameras. Police also recovered a loaded revolver from the scene.

The gun the man was armed with during the chase (LP Media)

“There were attempts to keep him conscious, but he started having seizures, and that’s when the panic set in,” said one source, describing the chaotic moments after the shooting.

All officers involved in the incident were taken to local hospitals for evaluation. The investigation into the relationship between the woman and the suspect is ongoing, but authorities have confirmed several prior domestic-related incidents between the two.