Donald Trump has announced sweeping renovation plans for the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., revealing a $200 million construction project that will shut down the iconic venue for two years beginning this summer.

Speaking Monday, the president said the center, which was renamed the Trump Kennedy Center in December, will close on July 4 so the administration can “do something great for America.” The closure is expected to last until a grand reopening planned roughly two years later.

“We’re using the highest grade marble, the highest grade everything, it will be brand new,” Trump said, describing what he called a top-to-bottom overhaul of the historic arts complex.

Trump argued that the renovations are long overdue, claiming the building has fallen into serious disrepair over the years. “It’s in very bad shape, it’s run down, it’s dilapidated, sort of dangerous, things fall out of ceilings, you’ve seen it,” he said. While noting that the venue has hosted major events recently, he explained that constant foot traffic has made meaningful repairs nearly impossible.

“We had some big events there, a lot of great events there over the last year, but you can’t do any work because people are coming in and out,” Trump added. He also shared an anecdote from the construction team, saying, “We have a marble man over there, the other day, he said, ‘every time I put down a piece of marble, people are stepping on the marble.’”

A statement from Hamilton producer Jeffrey Seller. pic.twitter.com/yTLlrzFAHW — Hamilton (@HamiltonMusical) March 5, 2025

According to the president, funding for the renovation is already secured. “We’re fully financed. We’re gonna close it, and we’re gonna make it unbelievable, far better than it ever was, and we’ll be able to do it properly,” he said. Trump explained that attempts to renovate while keeping the center open were considered but ultimately ruled out. “We’re gonna have something that when it opens, it’s going to be brand new, beautiful.”

He also clarified that the project would preserve much of the existing structure. “I’m not ripping it out, I’ll be using the steel. We’re using the structure, and some of the marble, and some of the marble comes down.”

The decision has drawn sharp criticism from the family of John F. Kennedy, who accuse Trump of trying to undermine JFK’s legacy. Maria Shriver publicly questioned the president’s explanation, suggesting the closure is tied to backlash over the renaming and reports of artists canceling performances.

Trump addressed the move in a lengthy post on Truth Social, writing that the “tired, broken, and dilapidated” center will close on July 4 in honour of the 250th Anniversary of our Country.” He argued that keeping the venue open would compromise quality and delay completion, saying, “The temporary closure will produce a much faster and higher quality result.”

Shriver, however, offered a blunt alternative interpretation on X, implying that the closure is an attempt to deflect attention from mounting cancellations. As the debate continues, the future of one of America’s most prominent cultural institutions remains firmly in the political spotlight.

Translation: It has been brought to my attention that due to the name change (but nobody’s telling me it’s due to the name change), but it’s been brought to my attention that entertainers are canceling left and right, and I have determined that since the name change no one wants… https://t.co/BDsjQeOAC9 — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) February 2, 2026

Trump can take the Kennedy Center for himself.



He can change the name, shut the doors, and demolish the building.



He can try to kill JFK.



But JFK is kept alive by us now rising up to remove Donald Trump, bring him to justice, and restore the freedoms generations fought for. — Jack Schlossberg (@JBKSchlossberg) February 2, 2026

