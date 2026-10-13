Minnesota man guilty of “rejection killing” after woman turned down his romantic advances

A Minnesota man has been convicted of murdering a 22-year-old woman who turned down his romantic advances. He shot her through the right eye “at close range” a day after she rejected him on Snapchat.

“How could you do this to me?” shouted Jose Luis Lopez Xique, 27, as he shot Kayli Arseth in June 2025 at her home in Richfield, according to the criminal complaint.

Last week, a Hennepin County jury found Lopez Xique guilty of first-degree premeditated murder, second-degree intentional murder and harassment using a dangerous weapon. The first-degree conviction “triggers a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole,” according to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office.

“This was a horrifying instance of a ‘rejection killing’ where Mr. Lopez Xique refused to accept that Kayli did not want a relationship,” Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said in a press release and statement on the verdict.

“Kayli loved music, art, and her family and friends,” Moriarty said. “She was restoring her motorcycle while working as a behavioral technician for children with special needs. She should still be with her family and her loved ones.”

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Arseth’s obituary described her as a “very bright, sassy, funny, and caring” woman who “loved working with children.” She met Lopez Xique online. He bought her things on “shopping trips” and grew closer to her, but the relationship “was not romantic or sexual,” according to the complaint.

Police said the two had “best friend” badges on Snapchat and a “streak” that had just ended before her death.

Jose Lopez Xique (Hennepin County)

“A review of messages in the days leading up to Victim’s death revealed that Defendant [Lopez Xique] was asking Victim for a romantic relationship with ‘actual dates,’” the complaint states. “Victim responded to Defendant that she was only interested in a friendship and did not feel a romantic attraction to Defendant.”

Lopez Xique told Arseth he wanted to “see more effort from her in their relationship.” She asked whether he was free on June 16 to help with her motorcycle. He offered to pick her up after work, and she said she would let him know about his “suggested plan,” per the complaint.

At 2:55 p.m. on June 16, Arseth messaged him on Snapchat: “I did enjoy hanging out with you, but I don’t have enough mental capacity for any type of relationship right now. I’m trying to figure out myself as well as manage my relationship with my parents and I’m overwhelmed and stressed already.”

Lopez Xique replied that he was “confused,” writing, “I just want to be there for you. And you say you don’t want any other relationship, but I feel like you’re just looking for something different.” Arseth told him “she just wasn’t ready for a relationship,” according to the complaint.

He answered, “Sorry if I’ve been pushy to hangout but I can tone it back we can just text and keep being that person we can talk to like we were.”

Location data showed his phone at her apartment building from 3:38 p.m., when he sent his last message to her, until 4:49 p.m.

After Arseth could not be reached, authorities were asked to check on her. Officers got a key from apartment management and went in.

“They immediately encountered a gruesome scene,” the complaint says. “Victim was face down on her living room floor in a pool of blood with an apparent gunshot wound to her head.”

A neighbor told police she heard arguing and a male scream, “How could you do this to me,” before he left around 4:47 p.m. Prosecutors said his phone data shows he then went to a hardware store.

Lopez Xique is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 15.