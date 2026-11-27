A grandmother was home with her family when her daughter’s alleged stalker broke in and killed her while demanding to know where the younger woman was, according to family members and authorities.

Bradley Jackson, 35, has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of 62-year-old Susan Burton, as well as aggravated assault and aggravated burglary, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced. He was booked into the Trousdale County Jail without bond.

On Tuesday at about 9 a.m., Burton was at her home on the 100 block of Rankin Road in Hartsville, Tennessee, a town about 50 miles northeast of Nashville. In a GoFundMe, a woman who identifies herself as Burton’s daughter said her own little sister and brother, her brother’s girlfriend, and Burton’s grandchildren were also home.

The woman said Jackson is her “stalker, whose order of protection just expired.” Jackson allegedly pulled into the family’s driveway “and blocked their only escape before making his way around the back of the house.”

Jackson reportedly went into the little brother’s room, and the girlfriend “woke up to her dogs barking just to open the door and see a strange man.” The suspect “demanded to know” where the older sister was, and he “pointed the gun” in the girlfriend’s face and suggested he could shoot her “in the eye,” per the fundraiser.

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The younger sister heard dogs barking and “ran quietly to wake up our mom and told her she heard a man over there who said he had a gun,” the GoFundMe adds. Burton, who was unarmed, then reportedly confronted the man, saying “so?” when he told her he had a gun, according to the fundraiser.

As Burton went to leave the room, Jackson pulled out a gun and shot her in the back, the fundraiser adds. “She was laid on the cold hard ground where she fell out of the back door,” the GoFundMe said, but Jackson apparently would not let the girlfriend tend to Burton “while she lay there and bled out.”

One of the family members called for help as Jackson allegedly tried to access Burton’s phone to see where his apparent intended target was.

Police arrived and arrested Jackson. They said they found evidence that he was responsible for “shooting and killing Burton and threatening another woman in the home.”